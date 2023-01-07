Advanced search
Bustle at Hong Kong border as China ends quarantine

01/07/2023 | 11:33pm EST
STORY: Dozens of people in Hong Kong took the first train to the Lok Ma Chau Spur line checkpoint before the immigration checkpoint opened at 6.30am, as mainland China reopened its borders on Sunday and no longer required inbound travellers to quarantine or do a COVID test on arrival.

After three years of separation from her parents in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Teresa Chow, originally from Zhejiang province, made sure she was among the first batch to cross the border.

"I'm so happy, so happy," said Chow, "My parents are not in good health and I couldn't go back to see them even when they had colon cancer."

All travelers were still required to test negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test within 48 hours prior to crossing, and passenger quotas apply to travel in both directions.


© Reuters 2023
