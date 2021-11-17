BusyKid Honors Its Top Financial Whiz Kids for 2021

For the second consecutive year, BusyKid is honoring its “Best of the Best” at using its financial education platform. While many adults struggle to manage money due to a lack of education or experience earlier in life, kids (6-17 years old) get hands-on experience earning, saving, sharing, spending, and investing real money through BusyKid.
This year, BusyKid reviewed about 500 parent nominations and 200,000 children’s accounts to find the top kids using the app to build solid account balances, make investments, donate to charities, show the ability to properly manage funds, and for many, use a BusyKid Spend Card wisely. What BusyKid discovered was much, much more.
“To say this class of ‘Whiz Kids’ took us by surprise would be an understatement,” said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “This year we honor kids who are running a business, authored a book, acting as social influencers, investing like pros and managing money perfectly. We have some incredible ‘Busy Kids’ and I’m extremely proud that our app inspired or assisted them along the way.”
By being honored as one of BusyKid’s Whiz Kids, each child will have a special badge added to their app dashboard and earn a $100 bonus added to their account.
“We congratulate all our ‘Whiz Kids’, as well as their parents, for achieving a high level of financial success through our app,” added Murset. “I can only imagine where they will be if they keep building upon this financial success by carrying the lessons they are learning through adulthood.”
Since January 1 of this year, kids using the BusyKid app have completed 5.8 million chores, earned $9.6 million, invested more than $866,000 and moved roughly $101,000 for donations. Here are BusyKid’s Best of the Best for 2021, which includes 43 kids capturing the honor for a second time (designated with an asterisk). Some children are not listed due to a request from their parents for privacy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005221/en/