BusyKid Honors Its Top Financial Whiz Kids for 2021

The financial literacy app discovers kids achieving remarkable things with chores and allowance

For the second consecutive year, BusyKid is honoring its “Best of the Best” at using its financial education platform. While many adults struggle to manage money due to a lack of education or experience earlier in life, kids (6-17 years old) get hands-on experience earning, saving, sharing, spending, and investing real money through BusyKid.

This year, BusyKid reviewed about 500 parent nominations and 200,000 children’s accounts to find the top kids using the app to build solid account balances, make investments, donate to charities, show the ability to properly manage funds, and for many, use a BusyKid Spend Card wisely. What BusyKid discovered was much, much more.

“To say this class of ‘Whiz Kids’ took us by surprise would be an understatement,” said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “This year we honor kids who are running a business, authored a book, acting as social influencers, investing like pros and managing money perfectly. We have some incredible ‘Busy Kids’ and I’m extremely proud that our app inspired or assisted them along the way.”

By being honored as one of BusyKid’s Whiz Kids, each child will have a special badge added to their app dashboard and earn a $100 bonus added to their account.

“We congratulate all our ‘Whiz Kids’, as well as their parents, for achieving a high level of financial success through our app,” added Murset. “I can only imagine where they will be if they keep building upon this financial success by carrying the lessons they are learning through adulthood.”

Since January 1 of this year, kids using the BusyKid app have completed 5.8 million chores, earned $9.6 million, invested more than $866,000 and moved roughly $101,000 for donations. Here are BusyKid’s Best of the Best for 2021, which includes 43 kids capturing the honor for a second time (designated with an asterisk). Some children are not listed due to a request from their parents for privacy.

Arizona

Derrek King*

Colleen McCoy

Arkansas

Cameron Masters

California

Bella Bozych

Valentina Bozych

Dominic Bozych

Aurelia Brown*

Skye Brown*

Olivia Hall

Quincy Hall

David Steele

John Steele

Caleb Sweatte

Colorado

Elan Pils*

Alexander Schreurs

Zachary Schreurs

Zoe Schreurs

Florida

Daniel Aguilar*

Gabriel Aguilar*

Nicolas Cruz

Rory Doss*

Rowan Moore*

Emersyn Moore*

Annie Rinsema*

Wrigley Rinsema*

Georgia

Christian Amos*

Carrington Amos*

Hawaii

Bella Kirschner

Indiana

Zachary Pittman

Illinois

Cassidy Kodie*

Mackenzie Kodie*

Maryland

Dustin Clark

Riley Kiebler

Michigan

Liliana Harkema

Ailani Riley

Aralynn Riley

Minnesota

Amaya Anderson

Jonah McLean

Missouri

Gavin Freeman

Antania Pratt

Nevada

Mason MacDonald*

Ashten MacDonald*

New Jersey

Amelia Flynn*

Colin Flynn*

Kenzie Schiller

Casey Schiller

New York

Simi Aviza*

Zoe Aviza*

Ryan Boone*

North Carolina

Grayson Abernathy*

Prithvi Bhashyam

Pranavi Bhashyam

Franklin Claxton

Mickayla Cobb*

Brinkley Green*

Braxton Green*

Vivian Kirby

Alexander Randazzo

Xander Rose*

Olivia Rose*

Ohio

Avery Hayes

Riley Hayes*

Hailey Hayes*

Finley Hayes*

Parker Hayes*

Oregon

Nolan Glaeser*

Pennsylvania

Kyle Kim

Santiago Martinez

Sofia Martinez

South Carolina

Alyse Campbell

Taryn Campbell

Collins Kemp

Brennan McCarrell

Caden McCarrell

Utah

Chris Hunter*

Tennessee

Amelia McDonald

Elanor McDonald

Texas

Sutton Holleman

Ava Williams*

Eliana Williams*

Virginia

Alana Beauchamp-Acosta

Washington

Abe Dubin*

Justyn Peterhans*

Morgan Schlesinger*

Jackson Schlesinger*

Wisconsin

Ember Kerr

Aidan Kerr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005221/en/