Butterfly Invests in MaryRuth Organics, a Premium Health Supplement Brand

Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, today announced that it has reached an agreement to partner with MaryRuth Organics, LLC (“MaryRuth’s”), a leading digitally native health and wellness brand operating in the premium vitamins, minerals, and supplements (“VMS”) industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MaryRuth’s is Butterfly’s latest investment within its "seed to fork" approach to investing in food across agriculture, aquaculture, food and beverage products, food distribution, and foodservice. MaryRuth’s Founder and CEO, MaryRuth Ghiyam, will retain a significant ownership position alongside Butterfly.

"The MaryRuth’s team is thrilled to have a partner like Butterfly, which is a mission-driven team passionate about food. The Butterfly team is in alignment with our views about food justice and we are so happy to have their support as we grow and scale the company to help more people live healthier and happier lives around the world," said MaryRuth’s Founder and CEO MaryRuth Ghiyam.

"MaryRuth is a disruptor in the health world and has built a powerful branded platform of better-for-you nutritional supplements with limitless growth potential. We are beyond excited to partner with MaryRuth and her team as we work towards the mission of promoting health and wellness around the world," said Butterfly Co-Founder Adam Waglay.

MaryRuth’s, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, began as the passion project of MaryRuth Ghiyam, a certified health educator, nutritional consultant, and culinary chef. MaryRuth’s has rapidly scaled its online platform and recently launched into retail channels. Today, MaryRuth’s boasts a growing portfolio of products spanning across multiple categories, including multivitamins, probiotics, herbal and adaptogen supplements, skin and beauty, and more. Each supplement product is carefully crafted with high-quality, vegan, non-GMO, dairy free, no gelatin, soy free, gluten and wheat-free ingredients. MaryRuth is known for her passionate engagement with her loyal customer base, and recently released her health lifestyle book, “Liquids Till Lunch,” which encapsulates MaryRuth’s wellness philosophy in a clear, motivating, and accessible way.

Butterfly Co-Founder Dustin Beck added: "MaryRuth’s is a truly unbelievable business that has won the hearts and minds of consumers, and their children, by being a beloved brand with superior products that help people live healthier and more vibrant lives. MaryRuth is also such an authentic and inspiring founder, and we could not be more excited to help support her as she continues on her mission of building a unique and disruptive force for good in the industry.”

Butterfly was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP on legal matters in connection with the transaction. MaryRuth’s was advised by Giannuzzi Lewendon LLP on legal matters.

About MaryRuth Organics, LLC

MaryRuth’s is a rapidly scaling vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand offering high-quality, organic, and vegan nutritional supplements to benefit the entire family, from infants to adults. MaryRuth’s boasts a large portfolio of liquid, gummy, and chewable products spanning across multiple categories, including multivitamins, probiotics, herbal and adaptogen supplements, and more. MaryRuth’s sells its products online via its own website and Amazon.com as well as in retail, including its recent launch in Whole Foods Market. To learn more about MaryRuth’s, visit www.maryruthorganics.com. MaryRuth’s recently launched book, which is a Wall Street Journal Bestseller, can be found at www.amazon.com/Liquids-till-Lunch-Habits-Change/dp/0063047853

About Butterfly

Butterfly Equity ("Butterfly") is a Los Angeles, California-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, spanning the entire food value chain from "seed to fork" via four target verticals: agriculture & aquaculture, food & beverage products, food distribution and foodservice. Butterfly aims to generate attractive investment returns through deep industry specialization, a unique approach to sourcing transactions, and leveraging an operations-focused and technology-driven approach to value creation. For additional information about Butterfly, please visit its website at www.butterflyequity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005149/en/