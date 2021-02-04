Buttigieg: Talks ongoing on additional transportation sector assistance

Feb 4 - New U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete
Buttigieg told Reuters on Thursday there are "very active"
conversations between the White House, Congress and stakeholders
about including assistance to the struggling transportation
sector, which has sought more than $130 billion in a COVID-19
relief bill.
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal includes only
$20 billion for public transit systems. Airline unions are
seeking $15 billion in payroll assistance while bus and ferry
companies, state transportation departments, Amtrak and airports
are also seeking funding. "They should be all taken seriously
because this is about making sure we get the transportation
sector back on its feet,” Buttigieg said in a 10-minute phone
interview. "Just about everybody needs help getting back to
pre-COVID levels."
