Buttigieg: Talks ongoing on additional transportation sector assistance

Feb 4 - New U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Reuters on Thursday there are "very active" conversations between the White House, Congress and stakeholders about including assistance to the struggling transportation sector, which has sought more than $130 billion in a COVID-19 relief bill.

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal includes only $20 billion for public transit systems. Airline unions are seeking $15 billion in payroll assistance while bus and ferry companies, state transportation departments, Amtrak and airports are also seeking funding. "They should be all taken seriously because this is about making sure we get the transportation sector back on its feet,” Buttigieg said in a 10-minute phone interview. "Just about everybody needs help getting back to pre-COVID levels." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)