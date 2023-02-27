Buttigieg urges rail companies to join employee safety program

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday urged major freight rail
companies to join a voluntary employee safety reporting program
after the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a
Norfolk Southern-operated train.
The "Confidential Close Call Reporting System" encourages
employees to report safety hazards "including conditions that
could lead to derailments, by protecting these workers from
reprisal when they come forward," Buttigieg said in letters to
the carriers, noting that no major freight rail companies
participate. Buttigieg wants companies to say by the end of the
week if they will participate.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)