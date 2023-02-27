Buttigieg urges rail companies to join employee safety program

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday urged major freight rail companies to join a voluntary employee safety reporting program after the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern-operated train.

The "Confidential Close Call Reporting System" encourages employees to report safety hazards "including conditions that could lead to derailments, by protecting these workers from reprisal when they come forward," Buttigieg said in letters to the carriers, noting that no major freight rail companies participate. Buttigieg wants companies to say by the end of the week if they will participate. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)