Bux Pain Management Treats First Commercial Patient in the Nation Using Spark Biomedical's Sparrow Therapy System

02/03/2021
Danville, KY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anjum Bux, a leading expert in pain management, was the first in the nation to successfully treat commercial patients using Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation (tAN) for opioid withdrawal relief. This innovative approach to opioid withdrawal management is delivered using The Sparrow Therapy System™— an FDA cleared, drug-free wearable technology.

Dr. Anjum Bux stated, “We’re excited to be first in the nation to offer wearable neurostimulation to our patients using the Sparrow Therapy System. With the addition of tAN, we were able to taper our first patient off high-dose oral opioids in 7 days with no reported withdrawal symptoms in preparation for an intrathecal pump trial. The ability to safely taper patients’ opioid use over days instead of months while reliably managing withdrawal symptoms is a game-changer for my patients and practice. This is an important advancement in the fight against opioid use disorder.”

Daniel Powell, co-founder, and CEO of Spark Biomedical, Inc, stated, “We designed Sparrow because we saw an enormous unmet need for patients trying to reduce or eliminate opioids from daily use who are hindered by physical withdrawal. Developing the therapy is just the first step. Physicians like Dr. Bux are critical in discussing treatment options with their patients and delivering this new therapy to those in need.”

The Sparrow Therapy System is a wearable neurostimulation device that delivers personally tailored, mild electrical signals through the skin on and around the ear — known as Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation (tAN)— targeting specific cranial nerve branches. Stimulation activates central brain structures to promote the release endogenous opioids (endorphins). Endorphins then fill the vacant opioid receptors to help alleviate opioid withdrawal symptoms.

The Sparrow Therapy System (tAN therapy) is supported by evidence from a double-blind, randomized controlled clinical trial targeting patients with opioid use disorder. In clinical trials, 89% of participants experienced mild to no withdrawal symptoms at 60 minutes of therapy; and one in three was symptom-free after the first day of treatment. By day two, 100% of participants sustained a clinically meaningful reduction in opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Indication for Use
The Sparrow Therapy System is a transcutaneous nerve field stimulator intended to be used in patients experiencing opioid withdrawal in conjunction with standard symptomatic medications and other therapies for opioid withdrawal symptoms under the supervision of trained clinical personnel.

About Bux Pain Management
Bux Pain Management offers patient-centered pain management treatments to those living in Lexington, Cynthiana, and Danville, Kentucky. Anjum Bux, MD, launched Bux Pain Management more than 20 years ago. The practice focuses on the nonsurgical, minimally invasive treatment of chronic pain.

As a board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Bux understands the effect that chronic pain can have on a patient’s life. While oral medications can provide short-term pain relief, many are addictive, and their effects temporary. Many patients feel that their only solution to pain is invasive surgery. That’s why Bux Pain Management is dedicated to cutting-edge technology.

About Spark Biomedical
Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a Texas-based medical device company and developer of the first drug-free, needle-free, wearable solution for opioid withdrawal relief backed by evidence from a double-blind, randomized controlled clinical trial targeting patients with opioid use disorder.

The Sparrow Therapy System uses Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation (tAN) to treat withdrawal symptoms by stimulating nerves on and around the ear. The wearable earpiece is designed to be worn up to 24 hours a day throughout opioid reduction or as prescribed to aid in the reduction of withdrawal symptoms.

The company’s vision to ignite a brighter future for those struggling with opioid addiction and dependence is fueled by its unique blend of scientific expertise, technical innovation, and deep medical device industry experience. For more information, schedule a consultation at www.sparkbiomedical.com.


