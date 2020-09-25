Log in
Buy Back programm DO/EM/10/2020

09/25/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Monthly reporting of August 2020 on share buyback programs launched by listed companies DO/EM/10/2020

In accordance with the provisions of Decree No 2-02-556 of 24 February 2003, as amended and supplemented, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) publicly discloses the transactions conducted during August 2020 by the companies which have a stock buy-back program.

Companies

BCP

MAROC TELECOM

Stokvis Nord

Casablanca

Paris

Afrique

Characteristics of the buy-back program/Liquidity contract

Program start date

08/07/2019

13/05/2020

19/03/2020

Program end date

07/01/2021

12/11/2021

17/09/2021

Maximum number of shares to be acquired

9 112 733 (5%)

1 500 000 (0,17%)

459 758

(share capital)

(maximum 20%

(maximum 20% liquidity

5%

liquidity contract)

contract)

Maximum purchase price

351 MAD

198 MAD

18,18 €

20 MAD

Minimum sale price

189 MAD

92 MAD

8,45 €

10 MAD

Implementation of the buy back program/Liquidity contract

202 239

906

28 503

370 866

Number of shares held at the beginning of the

29 409

month (Share capital)

0,10%

0,003%

4,03%

Total number of shares purchased (BB and

3 542

36 260

24 618

1 434

LC)

(O/W 42 )

(O/W 28 224)

Weighted average purchase price

224,99 MAD

135,25 MAD

12,28 €

10,87 MAD

Total number of shares sold (BB and LC)

0

36 166

20 921

0

(O/W 0)

(O/W 27 424 )

Weighted average sale price

_

136,12 MAD

12,32 €

_

205 781

1 000

32 200

372 300

Number of shares held at the end of the month

33 200

(Share capital)

0,10%

0,004%

4,05%

BB : Buy Back program

LC : Liquidity Contract

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMMC - Autorite Marocaine du Marche des Capitaux published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:44:01 UTC
