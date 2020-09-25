Buy Back programm DO/EM/10/2020

Monthly reporting of August 2020 on share buyback programs launched by listed companies DO/EM/10/2020

In accordance with the provisions of Decree No 2-02-556 of 24 February 2003, as amended and supplemented, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) publicly discloses the transactions conducted during August 2020 by the companies which have a stock buy-back program.

Companies BCP MAROC TELECOM Stokvis Nord Casablanca Paris Afrique

Characteristics of the buy-back program/Liquidity contract

Program start date 08/07/2019 13/05/2020 19/03/2020 Program end date 07/01/2021 12/11/2021 17/09/2021 Maximum number of shares to be acquired 9 112 733 (5%) 1 500 000 (0,17%) 459 758 (share capital) (maximum 20% (maximum 20% liquidity 5% liquidity contract) contract) Maximum purchase price 351 MAD 198 MAD 18,18 € 20 MAD Minimum sale price 189 MAD 92 MAD 8,45 € 10 MAD Implementation of the buy back program/Liquidity contract 202 239 906 28 503 370 866 Number of shares held at the beginning of the 29 409 month (Share capital) 0,10% 0,003% 4,03% Total number of shares purchased (BB and 3 542 36 260 24 618 1 434 LC) (O/W 42 ) (O/W 28 224) Weighted average purchase price 224,99 MAD 135,25 MAD 12,28 € 10,87 MAD Total number of shares sold (BB and LC) 0 36 166 20 921 0 (O/W 0) (O/W 27 424 ) Weighted average sale price _ 136,12 MAD 12,32 € _ 205 781 1 000 32 200 372 300 Number of shares held at the end of the month 33 200 (Share capital) 0,10% 0,004% 4,05%

BB : Buy Back program

LC : Liquidity Contract