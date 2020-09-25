Buy Back programm DO/EM/10/2020

Monthly reporting of August 2020 on share buyback programs launched by listed companies DO/EM/10/2020
In accordance with the provisions of Decree No 2-02-556 of 24 February 2003, as amended and supplemented, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) publicly discloses the transactions conducted during August 2020 by the companies which have a stock buy-back program.
|
Companies
|
BCP
|
MAROC TELECOM
|
Stokvis Nord
|
Casablanca
|
Paris
|
Afrique
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristics of the buy-back program/Liquidity contract
|
Program start date
|
08/07/2019
|
13/05/2020
|
19/03/2020
|
Program end date
|
07/01/2021
|
12/11/2021
|
17/09/2021
|
Maximum number of shares to be acquired
|
9 112 733 (5%)
|
1 500 000 (0,17%)
|
459 758
|
(share capital)
|
(maximum 20%
|
(maximum 20% liquidity
|
|
|
5%
|
|
liquidity contract)
|
contract)
|
|
|
Maximum purchase price
|
351 MAD
|
198 MAD
|
|
18,18 €
|
20 MAD
|
Minimum sale price
|
189 MAD
|
92 MAD
|
|
8,45 €
|
10 MAD
|
Implementation of the buy back program/Liquidity contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202 239
|
906
|
|
28 503
|
370 866
|
Number of shares held at the beginning of the
|
|
|
|
29 409
|
|
|
|
|
month (Share capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,10%
|
0,003%
|
4,03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares purchased (BB and
|
3 542
|
36 260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24 618
|
1 434
|
LC)
|
(O/W 42 )
|
(O/W 28 224)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average purchase price
|
224,99 MAD
|
135,25 MAD
|
|
12,28 €
|
10,87 MAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares sold (BB and LC)
|
0
|
36 166
|
|
20 921
|
0
|
(O/W 0)
|
(O/W 27 424 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average sale price
|
_
|
136,12 MAD
|
|
12,32 €
|
_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205 781
|
1 000
|
|
32 200
|
372 300
|
Number of shares held at the end of the month
|
|
|
|
33 200
|
|
|
|
|
(Share capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,10%
|
0,004%
|
4,05%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BB : Buy Back program
LC : Liquidity Contract
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AMMC - Autorite Marocaine du Marche des Capitaux published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:44:01 UTC