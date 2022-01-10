Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Buy the dip: Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM

01/10/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, believes Wall Street's recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity.

Four days after reaching an all-time closing high, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%, an inauspicious beginning to a new year fraught with inflation worries, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and spiking infections of the COVID Omicron variant.

But calling the pull-back in risk assets "arguably overdone," Kolanovic believes that going forward, there is "more room for the Fed to surprise on the dovish than hawkish side."

Further, he believes that while Omicron presents some downside risk, he also sees it becoming a positive for markets.

"After all, if a less severe and more transmissible strain quickly crowds out more severe variants, it could transform a deadly pandemic into something more similar to a seasonal flu," Kolanovic wrote.

While acknowledging the possibility of a dip in large cap stocks pulling down the broader market, the note says that "despite this week's volatility, there is a good chance we are coming to the end of this period of fragile sentiment, although it may take a few weeks for the market to process the Fed's incremental changes and Omicron's beneficial (yes, beneficial) impact as the more dominant, less severe strain."

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Alden Bentley and Sandra Maler)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.7176 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.3579 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.7885 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.13305 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.01351 Delayed Quote.0.26%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.10% 167.32 Delayed Quote.5.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.6763 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
S&P 500 -0.14% 4670.29 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBUY THE DIP : Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:56pFrom ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
05:54pN.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
RE
05:54pCryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022 -CoinShares
RE
05:50pU.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House
RE
05:49pJPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated
RE
05:45pChina's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign
RE
05:42pStocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.32% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS