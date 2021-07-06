Log in
Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JULY 06, 2021

07/06/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Buying-in Executed on July 06, 2021

SECURITY

TOTAL QTY EXECUTED

CURR

TOTAL VALUE

Del Monte Pac

53,000

SGD

22,790.00

SIA

12,000

SGD

62,228.00

StarhillGbl Reit

55,000

SGD

33,550.00

NutryFarm

5,000

SGD

2,225.00

Cheung Woh

12,000

SGD

3,720.00

Top Glove

1,000

SGD

1,300.00

Tuan Sing

5,000

SGD

3,000.00

ARA LOGOS Log Tr

7,000

SGD

6,195.00

Intl Cement

5,400

SGD

205.20

KTL Global^

256,000

SGD

24,832.00

Uni-Asia Grp

1,100

SGD

1,050.50

ISDN

9,600

SGD

7,440.00

Sheng Siong

2,000

SGD

3,180.00

CITYDEV NCCPS

150,000

SGD

175,956.00

STI ETF

10,000

SGD

32,340.00

Federal Int

7,900

SGD

1,113.90

Keppel DC Reit

4,000

SGD

10,400.00

Duty Free Intl

1,000

SGD

97.00

PAGE 1

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

Company Reg No. 198003912M

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited)

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Main: (65) 6535 7511 Fax: (65) 6535 0775

www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
