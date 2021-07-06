Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JULY 06, 2021

|
Buying-in Executed on July 06, 2021
|
|
SECURITY
|
TOTAL QTY EXECUTED
|
CURR
|
TOTAL VALUE
|
Del Monte Pac
|
53,000
|
SGD
|
22,790.00
|
SIA
|
12,000
|
SGD
|
62,228.00
|
StarhillGbl Reit
|
55,000
|
SGD
|
33,550.00
|
NutryFarm
|
5,000
|
SGD
|
2,225.00
|
Cheung Woh
|
12,000
|
SGD
|
3,720.00
|
Top Glove
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
1,300.00
|
Tuan Sing
|
5,000
|
SGD
|
3,000.00
|
ARA LOGOS Log Tr
|
7,000
|
SGD
|
6,195.00
|
Intl Cement
|
5,400
|
SGD
|
205.20
|
KTL Global^
|
256,000
|
SGD
|
24,832.00
|
Uni-Asia Grp
|
1,100
|
SGD
|
1,050.50
|
ISDN
|
9,600
|
SGD
|
7,440.00
|
Sheng Siong
|
2,000
|
SGD
|
3,180.00
|
CITYDEV NCCPS
|
150,000
|
SGD
|
175,956.00
|
STI ETF
|
10,000
|
SGD
|
32,340.00
|
Federal Int
|
7,900
|
SGD
|
1,113.90
|
Keppel DC Reit
|
4,000
|
SGD
|
10,400.00
|
Duty Free Intl
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
97.00
PAGE 1
The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
Company Reg No. 198003912M
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited)
11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589
Main: (65) 6535 7511 Fax: (65) 6535 0775
www.sgx.com
Disclaimer
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:33:08 UTC.