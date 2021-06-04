Log in
Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JUNE 04, 2021

06/04/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Buying-in Executed on June 04, 2021

SECURITY

TOTAL QTY EXECUTED

CURR

TOTAL VALUE

SIA

5,000

SGD

24,750.00

Yoma Strategic

9,000

SGD

1,287.00

Bund Center

1,000

SGD

605.00

EcoWise

4,043,200

SGD

319,412.80

UGHealthcare

5,000

SGD

3,250.00

ARA LOGOS Log Tr

1,000

SGD

825.00

SIA LTD R

522,931

SGD

1,569.10

Singtel 10

34,500

SGD

83,490.00

Kep Infra Tr

31,600

SGD

17,854.00

Sembcorp Marine

10,000

SGD

2,150.00

OCBC Bank

28

SGD

351.12

GLD US$

140

USD

24,836.00

Meituan 5xLongSG2203

10,000

SGD

5,100.00

ParkwayLife Reit

9,200

SGD

40,020.00

UnUsUaL

1,200

SGD

224.40

CapitaLand

700

SGD

2,590.00

Leader Env

1,700

SGD

224.40

Yanlord Land

10,000

SGD

13,100.00

Disclaimer

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
