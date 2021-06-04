Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JUNE 04, 2021

|
Buying-in Executed on June 04, 2021
|
|
SECURITY
|
TOTAL QTY EXECUTED
|
CURR
|
TOTAL VALUE
|
SIA
|
5,000
|
SGD
|
24,750.00
|
Yoma Strategic
|
9,000
|
SGD
|
1,287.00
|
Bund Center
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
605.00
|
EcoWise
|
4,043,200
|
SGD
|
319,412.80
|
UGHealthcare
|
5,000
|
SGD
|
3,250.00
|
ARA LOGOS Log Tr
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
825.00
|
SIA LTD R
|
522,931
|
SGD
|
1,569.10
|
Singtel 10
|
34,500
|
SGD
|
83,490.00
|
Kep Infra Tr
|
31,600
|
SGD
|
17,854.00
|
Sembcorp Marine
|
10,000
|
SGD
|
2,150.00
|
OCBC Bank
|
28
|
SGD
|
351.12
|
GLD US$
|
140
|
USD
|
24,836.00
|
Meituan 5xLongSG2203
|
10,000
|
SGD
|
5,100.00
|
ParkwayLife Reit
|
9,200
|
SGD
|
40,020.00
|
UnUsUaL
|
1,200
|
SGD
|
224.40
|
CapitaLand
|
700
|
SGD
|
2,590.00
|
Leader Env
|
1,700
|
SGD
|
224.40
|
Yanlord Land
|
10,000
|
SGD
|
13,100.00
