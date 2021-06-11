Log in
Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JUNE 11, 2021

06/11/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Buying-in Executed on June 11, 2021

SECURITY

TOTAL QTY EXECUTED

CURR

TOTAL VALUE

SIA

2,500

SGD

12,975.00

Top Global

200

SGD

80.00

EcoWise

3,600

SGD

313.20

CapLand IntCom T

500

SGD

1,090.00

Top Glove

2,000

SGD

3,220.00

CFM

137,000

SGD

54,085.00

PNE Industries

3,000

SGD

2,760.00

QAF

4,700

SGD

4,629.5 0

Singtel 10

790

SGD

1,856.50

Sheng Siong

2,000

SGD

3,160.00

Accrelist Ltd

26,600

SGD

1,470.80

FortressMinerals

5,000

SGD

3,775.00

MFG Integration

13,500

SGD

958.50

GKE

200,000

SGD

27,800.00

NSL

3,000

SGD

2,550.00

Chip Eng Seng

18,000

SGD

8,370.00

Frasers Cpt Tr

10,000

SGD

24,800.00

MarcoPolo Marine

100,000

SGD

2,800.00

Bukit Sembawang

1,000

SGD

5,280.00

Sunpower

4,000

SGD

3,480.00

Mapletree Com Tr

4,800

SGD

10,464.00

PAGE 1

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

Company Reg No. 198003912M

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited)

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Main: (65) 6535 7511 Fax: (65) 6535 0775

www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
