Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JUNE 11, 2021

Buying-in Executed on June 11, 2021
SECURITY
TOTAL QTY EXECUTED
CURR
TOTAL VALUE
SIA
2,500
SGD
12,975.00
Top Global
200
SGD
80.00
EcoWise
3,600
SGD
313.20
CapLand IntCom T
500
SGD
1,090.00
Top Glove
2,000
SGD
3,220.00
CFM
137,000
SGD
54,085.00
PNE Industries
3,000
SGD
2,760.00
QAF
4,700
SGD
4,629.5 0
Singtel 10
790
SGD
1,856.50
Sheng Siong
2,000
SGD
3,160.00
Accrelist Ltd
26,600
SGD
1,470.80
FortressMinerals
5,000
SGD
3,775.00
MFG Integration
13,500
SGD
958.50
GKE
200,000
SGD
27,800.00
NSL
3,000
SGD
2,550.00
Chip Eng Seng
18,000
SGD
8,370.00
Frasers Cpt Tr
10,000
SGD
24,800.00
MarcoPolo Marine
100,000
SGD
2,800.00
Bukit Sembawang
1,000
SGD
5,280.00
Sunpower
4,000
SGD
3,480.00
Mapletree Com Tr
4,800
SGD
10,464.00
