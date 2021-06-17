Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JUNE 17, 2021

|
Buying-in Executed on June 17, 2021
|
|
SECURITY
|
TOTAL QTY EXECUTED
|
CURR
|
TOTAL VALUE
|
Ho Bee Land
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
2,950.00
|
SIA
|
5,100
|
SGD
|
25,449.00
|
UOB
|
100
|
SGD
|
2,613.00
|
SPH
|
5,000
|
SGD
|
9,200.00
|
Keppel Corp
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
5,150.00
|
Moya Asia
|
100,000
|
SGD
|
7,200.00
|
RH PetroGas
|
44,400
|
SGD
|
9,102.00
|
CFM
|
9,600
|
SGD
|
3,408.00
|
Creative
|
1,500
|
SGD
|
3,975.00
|
Chuan Hup
|
30,000
|
SGD
|
7,200.00
|
Xiaomi 5xShortSG2312
|
10,000
|
SGD
|
1,040.00
|
Singtel 10
|
2,050
|
SGD
|
4,776.50
|
STI ETF
|
8,900
|
SGD
|
28,411.70
|
Venture
|
200
|
SGD
|
3,798.00
|
GLD US$
|
30
|
USD
|
5,223.60
|
AIMS APAC Reit
|
10,000
|
SGD
|
14,600.00
|
Hanwell
|
3,000
|
SGD
|
1,455.00
|
CapitaLand
|
5,000
|
SGD
|
18,650.00
|
LHN
|
200,000
|
SGD
|
88,000.00
|
SGX
|
1,000
|
SGD
|
10,950.00
