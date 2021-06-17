Log in
Buying-In::BUYING-IN EXECUTED ON JUNE 17, 2021

06/17/2021 | 05:48am EDT
Buying-in Executed on June 17, 2021

SECURITY

TOTAL QTY EXECUTED

CURR

TOTAL VALUE

Ho Bee Land

1,000

SGD

2,950.00

SIA

5,100

SGD

25,449.00

UOB

100

SGD

2,613.00

SPH

5,000

SGD

9,200.00

Keppel Corp

1,000

SGD

5,150.00

Moya Asia

100,000

SGD

7,200.00

RH PetroGas

44,400

SGD

9,102.00

CFM

9,600

SGD

3,408.00

Creative

1,500

SGD

3,975.00

Chuan Hup

30,000

SGD

7,200.00

Xiaomi 5xShortSG2312

10,000

SGD

1,040.00

Singtel 10

2,050

SGD

4,776.50

STI ETF

8,900

SGD

28,411.70

Venture

200

SGD

3,798.00

GLD US$

30

USD

5,223.60

AIMS APAC Reit

10,000

SGD

14,600.00

Hanwell

3,000

SGD

1,455.00

CapitaLand

5,000

SGD

18,650.00

LHN

200,000

SGD

88,000.00

SGX

1,000

SGD

10,950.00

Disclaimer

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
