Buying-In::BUYING-IN SECURITIES ON JUNE 11, 2021

|
Buying-In Securities on
|
June 11, 2021
|
SECURITY
|
QUANTITY
|
FortressMinerals
|
5000
|
KepPacOakReitUSD
|
25
|
SPH
|
100
|
NSL
|
3090
|
CapLand IntCom T
|
560
|
GKE
|
200000
|
MFG Integration
|
13500
|
Top Glove
|
2000
|
Singtel 10
|
790
|
Sheng Siong
|
2000
|
Top Global
|
200
|
Mapletree Com Tr
|
4800
|
Frasers Cpt Tr
|
10000
|
SIA
|
2500
|
Accrelist Ltd
|
26600
|
Chip Eng Seng
|
18000
|
EcoWise
|
3600
|
Sunpower
|
4000
|
MarcoPolo Marine
|
100000
|
CFM
|
479400
|
PNE Industries
|
3000
|
Bukit Sembawang
|
1000
|
QAF
|
4745
Note:
Securities will not be available for Buying-In if they are halted or suspended for trading.
