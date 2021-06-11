Log in
Buying-In::BUYING-IN SECURITIES ON JUNE 11, 2021

06/11/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Buying-In Securities on

June 11, 2021

SECURITY

QUANTITY

FortressMinerals

5000

KepPacOakReitUSD

25

SPH

100

NSL

3090

CapLand IntCom T

560

GKE

200000

MFG Integration

13500

Top Glove

2000

Singtel 10

790

Sheng Siong

2000

Top Global

200

Mapletree Com Tr

4800

Frasers Cpt Tr

10000

SIA

2500

Accrelist Ltd

26600

Chip Eng Seng

18000

EcoWise

3600

Sunpower

4000

MarcoPolo Marine

100000

CFM

479400

PNE Industries

3000

Bukit Sembawang

1000

QAF

4745

Note:

Securities will not be available for Buying-In if they are halted or suspended for trading.

PAGE 1

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

Company Reg No. 198003912M

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited)

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Main: (65) 6535 7511 Fax: (65) 6535 0775

www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
