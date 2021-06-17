Buying-In::BUYING-IN SECURITIES ON JUNE 17, 2021

|
Buying-In Securities on
|
June 17, 2021
|
SECURITY
|
QUANTITY
|
Venture
|
200
|
SPH
|
5000
|
Ho Bee Land
|
1000
|
Mencast^
|
1000
|
Keppel Corp
|
1000
|
Xiaomi 5xShortSG231214
|
10000
|
RH PetroGas
|
44400
|
CapitaLand
|
5000
|
SGX
|
1000
|
Singtel 10
|
2050
|
Thomson Medical
|
100
|
STI ETF
|
8900
|
Moya Asia
|
100000
|
SIA
|
5100
|
Hanwell
|
3000
|
AIMS APAC Reit
|
10000
|
Chuan Hup
|
30000
|
GLD US$
|
30
|
UOB
|
100
|
Creative
|
1500
|
CFM
|
9600
|
LHN
|
200000
|
Grand Venture
|
500
Note:
Securities will not be available for Buying-In if they are halted or suspended for trading.
