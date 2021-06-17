Log in
Buying-In::BUYING-IN SECURITIES ON JUNE 17, 2021

06/17/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Buying-In Securities on

June 17, 2021

SECURITY

QUANTITY

Venture

200

SPH

5000

Ho Bee Land

1000

Mencast^

1000

Keppel Corp

1000

Xiaomi 5xShortSG231214

10000

RH PetroGas

44400

CapitaLand

5000

SGX

1000

Singtel 10

2050

Thomson Medical

100

STI ETF

8900

Moya Asia

100000

SIA

5100

Hanwell

3000

AIMS APAC Reit

10000

Chuan Hup

30000

GLD US$

30

UOB

100

Creative

1500

CFM

9600

LHN

200000

Grand Venture

500

Note:

Securities will not be available for Buying-In if they are halted or suspended for trading.

PAGE 1

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

Company Reg No. 198003912M

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange Limited)

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Main: (65) 6535 7511 Fax: (65) 6535 0775

www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
