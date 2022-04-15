Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest

Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, the sources said.

It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty that such a rival bid will materialize, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A Thoma Bravo spokesperson declined to comment while Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was considering a bid for Twitter.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Krystal Hu; Editing by Sandra Maler)