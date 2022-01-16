Buyout fund Ardian makes $1.2 bln swoop on Italy's Biofarma Group - sources

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European private equity firm
Ardian has clinched a deal to buy Italian drug firm Biofarma
Group for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) - its second
pharmaceutical deal in less than a year, two sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The transaction, which could be announced as soon as Monday,
will see Ardian expanding in the lucrative dietary supplement
market, an industry which has been booming during the COVID-19
pandemic as people have turned to multivitamin products to boost
their immunity.
Biofarma and Ardian were not immediately available for
comment.
Biofarma, led by Chief Executive Maurizio Castorina,
specialises in food supplements, probiotic-based drugs and
cosmetics. It has revenue of about 330 million euros and runs
four manufacturing plants and three R&D labs in northern Italy.
The global nutraceuticals market was valued at $454 billion
in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of 9% up to 2030, according to U.S. consulting firm
Grand View Research.
The growing demand for dietary supplements and functional
food is expected to be a key driving factor in the post-pandemic
world.
The deal values Biofarma at more than 20 times its core
earnings of 50 million euros, the sources said.
It is Ardian's second investment in a European
pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (CDMO)
player over the past 12 months after the Paris-based investment
firm backed EQT's purchase of Swedish firm Recipharm in June.
Japanese bank Nomura worked with Ardian on the transaction
as its financial adviser and financing provider while Canson
Capital Partners and Ethica advised White Bridge Investments,
the sources said.
Ardian entered exclusive talks to buy Biofarma from owner
White Bridge Investments earlier this year, after trumping a
rival offer from buyout fund BC Partners, one of the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
BC Partners was not immediately available to comment.
For Milan-based White Bridge, the deal ranks as its biggest
exit since the firm was launched in 2013.
White Bridge, led by former BC Partners investor Marco
Pinciroli, took control of Biofarma in 2019 by merging it with
its portfolio company Nutrilinea.
The combined group, which initially had overall revenue of
170 million euros and a workforce of 600, has been growing
through a series of bolt-on acquisitions including the purchase
of a majority stake in the finished products division of rival
Giellepi in December.
