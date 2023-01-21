Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Buzz Aldrin shoots the moon with 93rd birthday wedding

01/21/2023 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin participates in the Veterans Day parade in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who became the second human being to walk on the moon more than half a century ago, got married on his 93rd birthday, saying he and his bride were "as excited as eloping teenagers."

"On my 93rd birthday ... I am pleased to announce that my long-time love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin tweeted to his more than 540,000 Twitter followers on Friday.

The tweet included photos of Aldrin in a tuxedo and Faur, reported by U.S. media as being 63 years of age, in a long-sleeve wedding gown.

Aldrin gained worldwide fame and a place in history by setting foot on the moon 20 minutes after fellow astronaut, Neil Armstrong, had taken his epic first step on July 20, 1969, as part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission.

Faur, who has a doctoral degree in chemical engineering, has served as executive vice present of Buzz Aldrin Ventures for the past four years, according to her LinkedIn page.

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers," Aldrin said on Twitter.

The marriage to Faur is his fourth.

The intense fame generated by the Apollo 11 mission 54 years ago overwhelmed Aldrin after he returned to Earth.

The former fighter pilot suffered from depression and alcoholism, but ultimately came to terms with his fame and has been known since for his public appearances. He is also the author of nine books and remains an advocate for human space exploration.

(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:27pBuzz Aldrin shoots the moon with 93rd birthday wedding
RE
12:05pEritrean troops seen leaving Ethiopian town of Shire
RE
12:02p'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident
RE
11:53aFive Memphis police officers fired after fatal traffic stop
RE
11:18aPalestinian killed by Israeli in West Bank, Palestinians say
RE
11:17aRussia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
RE
11:13aN. Zealand farmers turn away from Ardern's party
RE
11:02aIranian currency falls to record low amid isolation and sanctions
RE
09:55aUkraine mourns officials killed in helicopter crash
RE
09:46aThousands join rightist rally against Spanish government
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2Wolfspeed plans multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany - Handelsb..
3Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
4UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
5Wall St. rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift

HOT NEWS