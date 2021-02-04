Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BuzzShift Strongly Positioned For Future Growth With Aquisition By Blue Cypress

02/04/2021 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leadership of Dallas-based growth marketing agency and business consultancy to remain intact

BuzzShift, an industry-leading full-service growth marketing agency and business consultancy servicing a portfolio of clients nationwide, today announced it has been acquired by New Orleans-based Blue Cypress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005691/en/

Dallas-based BuzzShift, an industry-leading full-service growth marketing agency and business consultancy servicing a portfolio of clients nationwide, has been acquired by New Orleans-based Blue Cypress. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dallas-based BuzzShift, an industry-leading full-service growth marketing agency and business consultancy servicing a portfolio of clients nationwide, has been acquired by New Orleans-based Blue Cypress. (Photo: Business Wire)

BuzzShift will join the Blue Cypress family of companies which includes brands such as Sidecar and rasa.io, as well as several partner-network companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Cameron Gawley will remain in his current role as CEO and Grant Denton will continue serving as Managing Director.

“As a part of the Blue Cypress family, we will have access to the back-office resources and support that will ensure greater efficiencies and continued growth of the agency, as well as various operational sophistications that will be of strong benefit to our clients and employees,” said BuzzShift CEO Cameron Gawley. “This decision was all about leveraging the agency’s existing core formula for success and scaling it for continued growth, and we are thrilled to be doing it with the support of the Blue Cypress team.”

“We are excited by companies that are driven by purpose, and BuzzShift has demonstrated its commitment to purpose by serving forward-thinking and socially responsible brands and non-profits,” said Amith Nagarajan, Chairman at Blue Cypress. “In an environment of rapidly changing technology, digital strategy and marketing is critically important for brands to stay competitive. BuzzShift brings a unique expertise to our family, and we believe we can help successfully scale the business, both geographically and by vertical.”

BuzzShift works with both high-growth startups and mature industry leaders, including B2C, B2B and nonprofits, to deliver the strategic planning resources and digital marketing services essential to growth. Its existing and past roster of clients includes brands such as USAA, Verizon, Neighborhood Goods, Four Corners Brewing Co., Jack Black and Twilio.

BuzzShift is ranked No. 3084 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth of 126 percent. The agency was named to Inc.’s best workplaces in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was ranked No. 2 on the 2020 Aggie 100 list.

About BuzzShift

Founded in 2010, BuzzShift is a full-service growth marketing agency and business consultancy specializing in creating long-term, sustainable growth for start-up, scaling, and industry-leading e-commerce brands. For more information, visit buzzshift.com.

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a family of companies aligned by the Conscious Capitalism philosophy: we believe in serving purpose-driven leaders who impact the world in positive ways. Blue Cypress launches new brands and acquires existing businesses as a part of our evergreen, or long-term, investment strategy. Each family member company is unique in its market, products, services, and operations. Members of the Blue Cypress family include Sidecar, CIMATRI, PROPEL, rasa.io, Tasio, and BuzzShift. Blue Cypress has an extensive partner network that includes: PropFuel, Gather Voices, UpContent, Matchbox Virtual Media, and the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute. For additional information, visit bluecypress.io.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : New Record Grain Movement Announces Strong Start to 2021; CN Sets New Grain Record for January, Marking 11 Consecutive Months of Records
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Philabundance Help Alleviate Childhood Hunger in Philadelphia; With food insecurity heightened this year, and its local partners support Philabundance's efforts through the Lil' Abundance campaign to provide more than 345,000 meals to help those in need
AQ
04:23aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Cost Control Discipline & Gross Profit Growth in New & Used Vehicles Deliver Strong Profits
AQ
04:23aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : To announce fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results
AQ
04:23aCUMMINS : VP and Chief Administrative Officer Marya Rose Retiring; VP and General Counsel Sharon Barner Named Successor
AQ
04:23aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : and Transbit Demonstrate Integration of Polish Radio Communications with IBCS; Companies validate successful operation of Polish High-Capacity Line-Of-Sight radio system using the IBCS network
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Remains R&D Patent Leader Among Automakers; The company received over 2800 patents in 2020
AQ
04:23aAB VOLVO : Volvo Cars reports best-ever second half performance in 2020
AQ
04:23aDAIMLER : Trucks North America Appoints Rakesh Aneja as Head of eMobility
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shares Messages of Hope, Strength, and Social Responsibility in Big Game; 60-second and five-second spots highlight company's belief in Respect for People
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ