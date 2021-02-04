BuzzShift Strongly Positioned For Future Growth With Aquisition By Blue Cypress

Leadership of Dallas-based growth marketing agency and business consultancy to remain intact

BuzzShift, an industry-leading full-service growth marketing agency and business consultancy servicing a portfolio of clients nationwide, today announced it has been acquired by New Orleans-based Blue Cypress.

BuzzShift will join the Blue Cypress family of companies which includes brands such as Sidecar and rasa.io, as well as several partner-network companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Cameron Gawley will remain in his current role as CEO and Grant Denton will continue serving as Managing Director.

“As a part of the Blue Cypress family, we will have access to the back-office resources and support that will ensure greater efficiencies and continued growth of the agency, as well as various operational sophistications that will be of strong benefit to our clients and employees,” said BuzzShift CEO Cameron Gawley. “This decision was all about leveraging the agency’s existing core formula for success and scaling it for continued growth, and we are thrilled to be doing it with the support of the Blue Cypress team.”

“We are excited by companies that are driven by purpose, and BuzzShift has demonstrated its commitment to purpose by serving forward-thinking and socially responsible brands and non-profits,” said Amith Nagarajan, Chairman at Blue Cypress. “In an environment of rapidly changing technology, digital strategy and marketing is critically important for brands to stay competitive. BuzzShift brings a unique expertise to our family, and we believe we can help successfully scale the business, both geographically and by vertical.”

BuzzShift works with both high-growth startups and mature industry leaders, including B2C, B2B and nonprofits, to deliver the strategic planning resources and digital marketing services essential to growth. Its existing and past roster of clients includes brands such as USAA, Verizon, Neighborhood Goods, Four Corners Brewing Co., Jack Black and Twilio.

BuzzShift is ranked No. 3084 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth of 126 percent. The agency was named to Inc.’s best workplaces in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was ranked No. 2 on the 2020 Aggie 100 list.

About BuzzShift

Founded in 2010, BuzzShift is a full-service growth marketing agency and business consultancy specializing in creating long-term, sustainable growth for start-up, scaling, and industry-leading e-commerce brands. For more information, visit buzzshift.com.

About Blue Cypress

Blue Cypress is a family of companies aligned by the Conscious Capitalism philosophy: we believe in serving purpose-driven leaders who impact the world in positive ways. Blue Cypress launches new brands and acquires existing businesses as a part of our evergreen, or long-term, investment strategy. Each family member company is unique in its market, products, services, and operations. Members of the Blue Cypress family include Sidecar, CIMATRI, PROPEL, rasa.io, Tasio, and BuzzShift. Blue Cypress has an extensive partner network that includes: PropFuel, Gather Voices, UpContent, Matchbox Virtual Media, and the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute. For additional information, visit bluecypress.io.

