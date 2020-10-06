Buzzvil : to Provide Its Rewarded Ad Solution BuzzAd to U.S. Based Reward Mobile App ‘AppKarma'

Buzzvil, a global leader of rewarded ads platform, announced that it will provide its rewarded ad solution BuzzAd to U.S.-based reward mobile app ‘AppKarma.’

AppKarma is a highly popular mobile app that rewards users for engaging with ads. By integrating with BuzzAd’s native ad unit, the app will be able to gain extra ad revenue.

John Lee, CEO of Buzzvil, the Softbank-backed company, said, “We are excited to provide our global publishers with a simple way to monetize their mobile apps.”

“Buzzvil will continue to solidify its position as the world's largest rewarded ad platform centering on its three overseas branches and corporations in the U.S., Taiwan and Japan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Buzzvil recently raised 20.5 billion Korean won (17 million USD) in series C from Mega-7 Club for its compelling reward-based ad tech that maximizes ad revenue for publishers. The Mega-7 Club, dubbed as South Korea’s version of Softbank Vision Fund, consists of returning investors LB Investments, Company K Partners and new investors SBI Investments, Korea Development Bank and Shinhan Bank.

The deal follows the fast-growing company’s series B in 2015 from LB Investments and Company K Partners, alongside other investors, and series A from Softbank Ventures Asia in 2014.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005006003/en/