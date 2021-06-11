Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

By Chiara Klaui, Kevin J. Wolf, Daniel Lund, Isabel Foster

06/11/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chiara advises clients on EU and U.K. sanctions against Russia, Crimea, Iran, etc., as well as on their (practical) implementation in the different EU Member States. She has extensive experience in the export classification of military and dual-use items and assists companies in obtaining export licenses throughout the European Union and in the United Kingdom for the supply of controlled items under export controls and sanctions legislation. Chiara also assists clients in cases of non-compliance and represents them before EU Member State and U.K. administrations.

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pTOUCAN INTERACTIVE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pIndependent Grocery Pharmacies Need DIR Fee Reform Now
PU
03:51pSEADRILL  : New Finance Limited - Update on Restructuring Discussions and SeaMex Ltd. Joint Venture (Form 6-K)
PU
03:51pUNION ACQUISITION II  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pMooney Announces Over $2 Million in Grants for Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics
PU
03:49pPACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:47pNEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Dean Baquet
PU
03:45pJUNE WASDE REPORT : Ending Stocks Increase, Supply Remains Tight
PU
03:45pEMPRESAS COPEC S A  : and Belén Educa Foundation launch English tutoring program
PU
03:45pROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PCT
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
3Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS