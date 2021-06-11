By Chiara Klaui, Kevin J. Wolf, Daniel Lund, Isabel Foster

Chiara advises clients on EU and U.K. sanctions against Russia, Crimea, Iran, etc., as well as on their (practical) implementation in the different EU Member States. She has extensive experience in the export classification of military and dual-use items and assists companies in obtaining export licenses throughout the European Union and in the United Kingdom for the supply of controlled items under export controls and sanctions legislation. Chiara also assists clients in cases of non-compliance and represents them before EU Member State and U.K. administrations.