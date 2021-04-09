By Michael Gustafson, Amy Kennedy, Christopher E. Lawrence, Thomas F. O'Connor, Bruce E. Simonetti, Inderveer Hothi, Margaret G. Parker-Yavuz, Michael Roebuck, Anthony Dean Goodman

Key Experience

Leads complex debt financings across the credit spectrum

Focuses on institutional private placements, direct lending and financial restructuring

Practice

Michael Gustafson focuses on sophisticated debt finance work. In the last six years, he has been involved in closing over 100 substantial finance matters, including private placement, direct lending and restructuring matters, as well as a broader range of middle-market credit, risk capital and 'one-stop' senior/mezzanine finance transactions.

Mike was formerly the deputy chief legal officer, Europe, at Pricoa Private Capital, the private debt investment arm of Prudential Financial Inc.

Representative Work

ESP Utilities Group - negotiated and executed senior secured financing to a leading UK developer and operator of gas and electricity networks in a whole business securitization transaction . *

* Jahn GmbH - structured and executed an investment in a manufacturer of processed aluminium parts and systems . *

* Pizza Hut UK - structured, negotiated and executed senior debt, junior debt and equity investments backing a management buyout of the sole franchisee of Pizza Hut restaurants in the UK . *

* University of Bristol - negotiated and executed a direct debut issuance in the UK higher education sector . *

* Four Seasons Healthcare - provision of liquidity to support the financial restructuring of a UK-based residential care provider . *

FPSO Sevan Voyageur - junior secured refinancing of the FPSO Sevan Voyageur, a floating production and storage unit operated by an affiliate of Sevan Marine ASA . *

* Messer Group GmbH - $160,000,000 and €200,000,000 private placements of senior secured notes issued by affiliates of the Messer Group, an international industrial gases group headquartered in Germany . *

* Peel Ports Group - $520,000,000 private placement of senior secured guaranteed notes issued by an affiliate of the Peel Ports Group in connection with the establishment of a £1,600,000,000 whole business securitization platform . *

* Rexam plc - $750,000,000 private placement of senior notes by a UK-headquartered consumer packaging company . *

* Sonepar - issuance of $175,000,000 of senior unsecured notes by Sonepar, a French electrical equipment supplier . *

* Thames Water Utilities Limited - private placement of $750,000,000 of senior secured notes by a finance subsidiary of Thames Water Utilities Limited, a regulated water and sewerage business . *

* The Weir Group plc - private placement of $1,000,000,000 of senior notes issued by an engineering solutions business headquartered in Scotland.* *Matters handled prior to joining Akin Gump.

Public Service and Affiliations Fellow, American College of Investment Counsel .