STORY: :: A bystander narrowly escapes a Russian

bomb blast in Ukraine's Kharkiv

:: June 22, 2024

:: Three people were killed and more

than 50 were injured in the strike

The footage showed the person walking towards a street corner when an explosion sent a huge fireball blasting through the area, smashing windows and sending debris flying. The person later walked away from the scene.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the light poles, billboard, signs, buildings and road layout which match street view imagery of the area. The date was verified by the timestamp seen on the footage.

The Russian guided bombs shattered an apartment building in Ukraine's second-largest city, killing three people, injuring 52 and prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for more help to deal with the growing threat of such weapons.