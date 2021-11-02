ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman - source

Nov 3 (Reuters) - ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has stepped
down as chairman of the TikTok owner, after announcing his
resignation as chief executive officer in May, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
New CEO Liang Rubo will take on the role of chairman, the
person added.
On Tuesday, Liang announced a major organisational reshuffle
at ByteDance by creating six business units: TikTok and its
Chinese version Douyin, work collaboration unit Lark, business
services unit BytePlus, gaming unit Nuverse, and education tech
unit Dali Education.
Liang also said TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will step down as
its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on
running the short video platform full time.
Chew joined ByteDance as CFO in March and was appointed as
TikTok CEO in May.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Bhargav Acharya in
Bengaluru; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Pullin)