April 10 (Reuters) - TikTok-owner ByteDance's profit jumped roughly 60% in 2023, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to more than $40 billion last year, from about $25 billion in 2022, the report said. (Reporting by Shreya Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)