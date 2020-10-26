Log in
ByteDance in preliminary talks to list Chinese short video app Douyin in HK - sources

10/26/2020 | 02:01am EDT
People walk past a logo of Bytedance, which owns short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - TikTok-owner ByteDance is in discussions to list its Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong, according to two people familiar with the situation.

ByteDance has discussed internally about the potential scenario and its representatives have met several investment banks in recent weeks to talk about such a possibility for Douyin, according to one of the people.

TikTok is not available in China and Douyin is TikTok's Chinese counterpart.

Investment banks have been doing research and analysis about the standalone IPO for Douyin, according to the second person.

A Douyin spokeswoman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


