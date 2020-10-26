ByteDance in preliminary talks to list Chinese short video app Douyin in HK - sources

ByteDance has discussed internally about the potential scenario and its representatives have met several investment banks in recent weeks to talk about such a possibility for Douyin, according to one of the people.

TikTok is not available in China and Douyin is TikTok's Chinese counterpart.

Investment banks have been doing research and analysis about the standalone IPO for Douyin, according to the second person.

A Douyin spokeswoman declined to comment.

