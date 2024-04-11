April 11 (Reuters) -
* BYTEDANCE EXTENDS EMPLOYEE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TO NON-US WORKERS - FT
* BYTEDANCE HAS OFFERED TO BUY SHARES HELD BY EMPLOYEES OUTSIDE THE US FOR ABOUT $171 EACH - FT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2ywud2bf
April 11 (Reuters) -
* BYTEDANCE EXTENDS EMPLOYEE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TO NON-US WORKERS - FT
* BYTEDANCE HAS OFFERED TO BUY SHARES HELD BY EMPLOYEES OUTSIDE THE US FOR ABOUT $171 EACH - FT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2ywud2bf
Behind the numbers - €36.5 million for Stellantis' Tavares, on what basis?
Factbox-Brokerages shift Fed rate-cut expectations to September after consumer price data
NYMEX Overview : Petroleum Futures Lower at Midday in Quiet Trading -- OPIS
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 1 PM ET
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chipotle, Micron, Mastercard, Snowflake, Airbnb...
US to consider concerns about China's Brite in trade sanction decisions
What overcapacity? China says its industries are simply more competitive
US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected; continuing claims rise