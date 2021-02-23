C.J. Lawrence : Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

C.J. Lawrence has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN manager database, North America’s longest running database of investment managers.

C.J. Lawrence was honored with a 4-Star Top Gun rating for its CJL Balanced - US Balanced Universe and a 3-Star Top Gun Rating for its CJL Equity – Large Core Equity Universe.

“Receiving PSN’s Top Gun award again at the end of 2020, a year few will forget, is testament to our 20-year track record of investing excellence,” said Bernhard Koepp, CEO and Portfolio Manager at C.J. Lawrence. “At C.J. Lawrence we lead with our institutional investment management expertise, unlike many wealth management platforms which allocate their private clients’ money among style-buckets or worse, fund products. 2020 was all about identifying business models which could adapt to a new set of competitive conditions, transcending the traditional value/growth paradigm. These unique companies, which we call Bulldogs, actually gain market share while operating in the most severe conditions.”

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence’s proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

C.J. Lawrence’s CJL Balanced strategy was named Top Gun 4 rating, meaning its US Balanced Universe strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy’s returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

C.J. Lawrence’s CJL Equity strategy was named Top Gun 3 rating, meaning its Large Core Equity Universe had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in its respective universes.

C.J. Lawrence’s CJL Equity Large Core Equity Universe had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

“Congratulations to C.J. Lawrence for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun,” said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr. “This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter.”

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com

About C.J. Lawrence

C.J. Lawrence is a boutique investment management firm based in New York City with a legacy dating to 1864. C.J. Lawrence combines the talents of a highly experienced portfolio management team within an environment centered on offering quality investing advice. C.J. Lawrence is an independent, privately owned, SEC‐registered investment advisor that specializes in separately managed accounts for high net-worth individuals, families, and institutions.

C.J. Lawrence is located at 1330 6th Avenue, Suite 7A, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please call 212-888-6428 and visit our website.

About Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI’s Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

