Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

C NLOPB Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshor : NLOPB Response to OVID-19 – February 15, 2021

02/15/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) continues its enhanced oversight of plans and procedures that have been put in place by operators to respond to the risks of COVID-19 and protect the health of offshore workers. At the time of issuance of this update, no worker in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ongoing COVID-19-Specific Measures
In an effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 to an offshore facility, operators with a current drilling or production Operations Authorization from the C-NLOPB have incorporated a 14-day self-isolation protocol for workers, plus a negative COVID-19 test prior to travelling offshore. Screening protocols at the Heliport are continuing, such as screening for potential exposure and symptoms (including temperature checks) prior to travel offshore, increased cleaning protocols for the Heliport, airframe and marine vessels and out-of-province self-isolation requirements consistent with public health requirements.

Physical distancing, personal hygiene and enhanced cleaning protocols are also in place on all facilities offshore to reduce the risk of transmission. Operators are continuously monitoring workers for symptoms while on each facility, including daily temperature checks, effective use of masks in accommodations areas and other indoor spaces and are conducting table top exercises. Operators remain engaged with their workforce as health and safety, including mental health, continue to be top priorities.

Operators, the C-NLOPB, government officials, Atlantic Offshore Medical Services and provincial health authorities will engage with one another in any suspected case of COVID-19, if a worker on an offshore facility meets the provincial screening recommendations for testing. In the event of a suspected case, all offshore contacts identified from contact tracing, including the suspected case, must self-isolate while waiting to be transferred onshore for testing. In the event of a positive test, further contact tracing, self-isolations, monitoring and other appropriate measures would occur, under the direction of Public Health.

Public Heath has confirmed there is no requirement for offshore workers to self-isolate when returning to St. John's from a facility operating under a C-NLOPB authorization offshore, however all workers are required to adhere to requirements related to the new Alert Level 5 Special Measures Orders that have been issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, at all times.

Pursuant to the March 22, 2020 Order Respecting Essential Employees of the C-NLOPB's Chief Safety Officer, only employees who were essential to the safe and environmentally responsible operations of offshore installations were permitted to work offshore. This Order was temporarily suspended on September 15, 2020.

In light of the current Alert Level 5, the Chief Safety Officer has once again implemented the Order Respecting Essential Employees for Offshore facilities until further notice. Operators in the Offshore Area have continued to operate with restricted offshore personnel for some time in response to the global pandemic and minimal changes are expected in response to this Order.

Emergency response plans for drilling and production are being continually assessed in light of evolving travel restrictions, exemptions and border tightening.

Continued Regulatory Oversight
Along with submitting weekly status reports, operators of each of these facilities are participating in virtual updates with the C-NLOPB's Chief Safety Officer, Chief Executive Officer and senior regulatory staff, who remain in constant contact with operators and governments and in frequent contact with regulators elsewhere in Canada and around the world.

Operators and the offshore workforce need to continue to follow and implement the direction, advice and guidance of the federal and Newfoundland and Labrador Chief Medical Officers, as the situation is dynamic and directions will continue to evolve.

C-NLOPB Offices
C-NLOPB offices continue to be closed to external visitors. In response to recent developments and the move to Alert Level 5, we have resumed our practice of having employees work from home. We also remain engaged with our sister Board, the Canada Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board to ensure both organizations are fully supported.

We will continue to update our website and Twitter account as further information is available and as the situation changes in our Offshore Area.

Media Contact

Lesley Rideout
Communications Lead
Cell: (709) 725-2900
lrideout@cnlopb.ca
@CNLOPB

Any reference in the News Release Archive to C-NLOPB e-mail addresses may have changed or been updated. All current e-mail correspondence with the Board contain @cnlopb.ca notwithstanding the address in the respective news release.
News Releases 2021
Date Update
2021, Feb 15 C-NLOPB Response to COVID-19 - February 15, 2021
2021, Jan 12 Media Advisory for C-NLOPB Spill Forum
2021, Jan 7 Update to Petroleum Reserves and Resources arising from the Harpoon Discovery

Disclaimer

C-NLOPB - Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04aEXCLUSIVE : Battery recycler Li-Cycle nears SPAC deal to go public - sources
RE
09:47aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Gas inquiry January 2021 interim report
PU
09:40aNew Zealand Median House Price Rose Nearly 20% in January
DJ
09:35aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : The Breadth of the Budgetary Effects of the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 Compared with Certain Other Reconciliation Legislation
PU
09:24aEuro zone eyes March-May decisions on post-COVID econ support tapering
RE
09:23aIncoming WTO head warns 'vaccine nationalism' could slow pandemic recovery
RE
09:23aEuropean Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty
RE
09:21aC NLOPB CANADA NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR OFFSHOR : NLOPB Response to OVID-19 – February 15, 2021
PU
09:17aNigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO
RE
09:05aSaudi Arabia won't work with foreign firms without regional HQ from 2024
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A. : DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q4 2020) relat..
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev takes Constellation to U.S. court over Corona brand nam..
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bollore to keep strong grip on Universal after $36 billion listing
5VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ