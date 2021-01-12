C-Reveal Therapeutics Added to Netcapital Inc.'s Portfolio; Launches Fundraising via Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL) announced it will partner with C-Reveal Therapeutics to advance the company’s patent pending approach to exposing tumors to immune responses and therapies. As an indication of its high conviction in the company, Netcapital Inc. has taken an equity ownership stake in C-Reveal, adding the innovative immuno-oncology drug development company to its portfolio. C-Reveal Therapeutics is currently engaged in a round of equity fundraising via Netcapital. Additionally, C-Reveal will be attending the upcoming BIO Partnering at JPM Virtual conference and meeting with a number of major pharmaceutical firms to facilitate potential strategic partnerships.

“In 2019, new cancer cases impacted 1.8 million people in the US alone, and that number is growing. C-Reveal’s mission is to leverage a proprietary novel mechanism of action to enable the body's immune system to attack and kill cancer,” said Thomas Haag, Ph.D, J.D., C-Reveal Co-founder. “Our ground-breaking technology originated in Mark Cobbold’s lab at the Harvard Medical School and we are excited to be partnering with veteran precision oncology drug developer Keith Flaherty to bring new treatment options to patients in need.”

“Netcapital Advisors immediately recognized the potential of our important work. Their incredible team of former investment professionals and digital marketing specialists provided unique expertise and spent countless hours readying us for our capital raise; their entire team was truly dedicated to our success.”

“C-Reveal’s leadership affords extensive experience in oncology research and development as well as a successful track record in building valuable bio-pharma companies,” commented Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc.’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with such a high caliber team to help advance C-Reveal’s innovative approach to increasing the efficacy of immune therapies in the treatment of cancer.”

About C-Reveal Therapeutics:

C-Reveal's proprietary technology, developed at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University, helps the body's immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells by inhibiting key enzymes that conceal the disease. This patent pending approach is designed to improve the efficacy of treating a broad range of cancers. To learn more about the company, please visit: https://crev.bio/.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a publicly traded fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. We help companies at all stages to build, grow and fund their businesses with a full range of services from strategic advice to raising capital. Our online private investment platform, Netcapital.com, employs powerful and scalable technology that connects entrepreneurs and investors, enabling companies to raise capital digitally. Netcapital.com provides investor access to pre-IPO investment opportunities as well as potential liquidity in privately held shares via a Secondary Transfer Platform provided by Netcapital Systems. Netcapital Advisors, our team of professional investors and digital marketing experts, offers deep expertise across a range of verticals including biotechnology, technology and public policy. Netcapital Advisors has a strong track record of facilitating successful fundraising campaigns by leveraging its unique experience in digital capital raises as well as its extensive network of institutional and accredited investors. The company also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups. To learn more about how Netcapital Inc. can help your business please visit our website at https://NetcapitalInc.com.

The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. For more information, please visit https://netcapital.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005111/en/