C&S Group Enterprises LLC : Announces Conference Call to Review the Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results for the Period Ended June 26, 2021

08/04/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
C&S Group Enterprises LLC (the “Company”) announced today that a teleconference will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company’s management will discuss the Quarterly Report for the period ended June 26, 2021. A question and answer period will follow management’s presentation of the operating results. A recording of the conference call will be available until midnight on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Company’s Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028, access to the call and the recording will be limited to current holders of the Senior Unsecured Notes, prospective investors, analysts and market makers in the Senior Unsecured Notes. Instructions for participation in the call and the recording will be made available to permitted participants by logging on to www.IntraLinks.com and accessing the Company’s secure web page. Login information for the Company’s IntraLinks page will be made available to participants who have requested such information via e-mail through our Investor Relations page at www.cswg.com. The Quarterly Report will be made available on our secure IntraLinks page on Monday, August 9, 2021.

C&S Group Enterprises LLC, through its affiliate C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (“C&S”), based in Keene, NH, is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.


