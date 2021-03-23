Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C&S Workers In Stockton Ratify Seven-Year Contract

03/23/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, warehouse workers at C&S Wholesale Grocers voted overwhelmingly, by a more than 3-1 margin, to ratify an excellent seven-year contract. The new agreement will cover more than 600 workers represented by Local 439.

"I've been at C&S for over 20 years, and this is by far the best contract I've ever seen," said Alex Carrillo, a 21-year forklift driver at C&S who also serves as a union steward for Local 439. "This contract is going to be able to take care of workers and their families. We have been through a lot with the company, and we finally feel like we got a big win. We're all very excited."

Carrillo noted that the new language regarding job security is a major victory for him and his co-workers, noting they finally feel secure under the new agreement. The contract also includes annual wage increases, job security and several other workplace improvements.

"This contract will put us on top. We are now on equal footing with other companies in the grocery industry," said Local 439 Business Agent Rick Buzo. "The contract will allow our members to plan for the future and secure a better life. We accomplished all this by standing together under one Teamster voice.

In addition to wage increases and strong language to address job security, the contract provides an incentive program for attendance and a $2,000 signing bonus.

"This was a tough fight, but workers stood strong and secured improvements across the board. This is one of, if not the best, C&S contracts in the nation," said Sal Lomeli, Principal Officer at Local 439. "This contract protects and enhances workers' livelihoods, and the rich economic package will benefit workers long into the future."

"This is a major victory for our members at C&S," said Steve Vairma, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "This contract shows what Teamsters can achieve when we stand together to fight for a common goal. I commend Local 439 for their dedication to their members and congratulate C&S workers for their commitment to secure a better future."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters

Contact:
Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6911
gmunroe@teamster.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cs-workers-in-stockton-ratify-seven-year-contract-301254006.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aCOLONY BANKCORP  : form 10-K)
AQ
10:47aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
AQ
10:47aINSIDE INFORMATION : Key financial information of beijing kingsoft office software, inc. for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
10:47aWall Street subdued ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies
RE
10:46aMRKT BUZZ : All samples from Nutukka analyzed
AQ
10:46aBASF SE  : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN  : GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cadence Add Machine Learning Capabilities to DFM Signoff for GF's Most Advanced FinFET Solutions
BU
10:46aStudy Shows New Relational Digital Therapeutic Significantly Reduced Problematic Substance Use During Pandemic
BU
10:46aWAYLAY  : Announces New Organizational Structure to Enter its Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion
BU
10:45aBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 23 March 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ