C-Suite CV Secure Releases America's Top 99 Retained Executive Search Firms 2021 Ranking

10/12/2021 | 08:44am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Suite CV Secure, Inc., a New York headquartered resume sharing and tracking technology company for C-Suite executives announced its 2021 ranking for America's Top 99 Retained Executive Search firms.

Heidrick & Struggles came up in the top position followed by Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds, Daversa Partners, SPMB, Rich Talent Group, Spencer Stuart, Focus Search Partners, RSR Partners, and Hanold Associates in the top 10 positions.

See the full list here: https://c-suitecvsecure.com/executive-search-ranking

The ranking covers executive search firms that are headquartered in the US.

In the United States, there are over 1,200 organizations that provide Executive Search services but only fewer than 140 firms that offer true Retained Executive Search.

The ranking is based on a combination of factors with confidentiality being the cornerstone of the methodology. Feedback was gathered from multiple sources over a period of 9 months with extensive research on the search process of these individual firms.

Retained Executive Search takes a consultative approach like management consulting in hiring senior executives, typically Board positions, C-Suite, and other critical leadership positions. The search methodology systematically identifies all relevant candidates including passive and hard-to-reach ones.

They harness the power of their closely guarded network and research team to reach high-quality candidates otherwise not accessible to normal recruiters. This form of search is ideal when you need the most qualified person and not just a qualified person.

About C-Suite CV Secure, Inc.: C-SuiteCVSecure.com is a New York headquartered, technology platform that enables senior executives to confidentially share and track resume helping them retain full control of their resume. The platform precisely tracks and reports Who viewed the resume, When and How many times. Executive Search firms uses the same platform to share their confidential job descriptions to protect client confidentiality. The company also advises clients on choosing the right executive search firm in an overcrowded market. Please visit www.c-suitecvsecure.com for more details.

For more details contact
Anna Mary
718-577-2711
321054@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-suite-cv-secure-releases-americas-top-99-retained-executive-search-firms-2021-ranking-301397128.html

SOURCE C-Suite CV Secure, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
