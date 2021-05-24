C.banks in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria to keep rates steady next week

(Repeats May 21 story with no change to text)
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=GHCBIR%3DECI
Ghana interest rate forecasts
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KECBIR%3DECI
Kenya rate forecasts
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=NGCBIR%3DECI
Nigeria rate forecasts
JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Central banks in Ghana and
Kenya will keep interest rates on hold next week to check
quickening inflation while foreign exchange reforms taking shape
will leave Nigeria's central bank on the sidelines too, a
Reuters poll found.
Twelve analysts polled by Reuters were unanimous in saying
interest rates would be left at 14.5% and 7.0% in Ghana and
Kenya respectively. Just one of 10 said Nigerian rates would be
lifted by 50 basis points to 12.0% next week.
Razia Khan, head of research for Africa and Middle East at
Standard Chartered, said the focus in Nigeria would be on
reforms to the forex market and fuel subsidies.
Nigeria - Africa's biggest economy - has had multiple
foreign currency exchange rates for the past few years which has
undermined investment as businesses struggle with dollar
shortages and investors hope the rates will converge soon.
The problem was caused by a commodity price slump around
2014, though analysts say the situation is much better now as
higher oil prices and the weaker naira will likely rebalance the
current account.
Standard Chartered's Khan said in neighbouring Ghana the
early rollouts of revenue measures, aimed at narrowing the
fiscal deficit, including a higher value added tax rate and a
fuel levy, would pressure inflation in the months ahead.
In Kenya, the International Monetary Fund and Kenyan
authorities reached an agreement this week on economic policies,
concluding the first review of its 38-month extended fund
facility and extended credit facility financed programme.
Citi wrote that with a slow decline in the fiscal deficit
and rising multilateral support the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK)
should be under less pressure to tighten monetary policy in the
medium term.
However, a combination of rising oil prices and a quick
re-bound in growth could mean inflationary pressures start to
rise in the second half of 2021, which may push the CBK into
modestly raising its policy rate this year.
The poll suggested the three central banks were likely to
keep rates at current levels for the rest of this year. In South
Africa, a Reuters poll last week said borrowing costs there
would be left at 3.5%.
(Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Toby Chopra)