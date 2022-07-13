C$ gives back earlier gains after hot U.S. inflation data

U.S. consumer prices jumped 9.1% in the 12 months through June, the biggest gain since November 1981, after rising 8.6% in May, cementing the case for another aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Equity markets globally fell, the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, seesawed after touching a three-month low earlier in the day.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.4% at $96.22 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada, which has also been tightening monetary policy at a rapid pace, is due to announce a policy decision at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and update its economic forecasts.

Money markets expect the Canadian central bank to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to 2.25%, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3020 to the greenback, or 76.80 U.S. cents, after touching 1.2978 before the U.S. inflation data. Its weakest level of the day was 1.3060.

Canadian government bond yields climbed across a more deeply inverted yield curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year rose 6.8 basis points to 3.294%, while the 10-year was up 4.6 basis points at 3.236%.

