Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

C$ hits 2-week low as Fed outlook weighs on sentiment

11/03/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to a higher end-point, while domestic data showed a wider trade surplus.

Equity markets globally fell and the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was "very premature" to think about pausing rate hikes, and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Money markets expect the Fed to lift its benchmark rate to a peak of 5.125% next year.

Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$1.1 billion ($827.4 million) in September as exports and imports both rose, with the values impacted by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar.

The currency was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3765 versus the greenback, or 72.65 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since Oct. 21 at 1.3808. Since August, it has weakened 7.6%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped on Thursday as a rise in U.S. interest rates lifted the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand. U.S. crude prices were down 2.1% at $88.08 a barrel.

Canada's government will outline its new fiscal forecasts and update its spending plans later in the day against the backdrop of a stalling economy brought on by a steep rise in interest rates.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year rose 4.6 basis points to 3.995%, while it traded a further 8.7 basis points below the equivalent U.S. rate to a gap of nearly 71 basis points, its widest since May 2019.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.16% 0.86762 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.63186 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
BRENT OIL 0.06% 95.4 Delayed Quote.21.57%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -1.27% 1.54086 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.40% 1.12211 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.23% 107.595 Delayed Quote.19.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.49% 0.7344 Delayed Quote.1.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7278 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.15% 1.34386 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 0.97886 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012063 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.16% 0.79571 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.57938 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.14% 1.37324 Delayed Quote.7.80%
WTI -0.12% 88.939 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Latest news "Economy"
11:02aHow a night of Halloween revelry turned to disaster in South Korea
RE
10:57aMarkets expect Fed to lift policy rate above 5% by March
RE
10:53aC$ hits 2-week low as Fed outlook weighs on sentiment
RE
10:51a'Screams from a madhouse': Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row
RE
10:47aU.S. Factory Orders Rose in September Driven by Aircrafts
DJ
10:34aU.S. Services Activity Slowed Further in October Hit by High Inflation, Interest Rates -- ISM
DJ
10:31aU.S. factory orders rise moderately in September
RE
10:21aUkraine says it has downed double the number of warplanes Moscow lost in Afghanistan
RE
10:20aIndia's Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts second-quarter profit
RE
10:19aU.S. Services Sector Activity Contracted in October for Fourth Straight Month -- S&P Global
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
3Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
4Cool Company Ltd. - Mandatory notification of trade
5Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia

HOT NEWS