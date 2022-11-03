C$ hits 2-week low as Fed outlook weighs on sentiment

Equity markets globally fell and the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was "very premature" to think about pausing rate hikes, and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Money markets expect the Fed to lift its benchmark rate to a peak of 5.125% next year.

Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$1.1 billion ($827.4 million) in September as exports and imports both rose, with the values impacted by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar.

The currency was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3765 versus the greenback, or 72.65 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since Oct. 21 at 1.3808. Since August, it has weakened 7.6%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped on Thursday as a rise in U.S. interest rates lifted the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand. U.S. crude prices were down 2.1% at $88.08 a barrel.

Canada's government will outline its new fiscal forecasts and update its spending plans later in the day against the backdrop of a stalling economy brought on by a steep rise in interest rates.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year rose 4.6 basis points to 3.995%, while it traded a further 8.7 basis points below the equivalent U.S. rate to a gap of nearly 71 basis points, its widest since May 2019.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jan Harvey)