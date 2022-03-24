Log in
C$ holds near 2-month high as Wall Street rebounds

03/24/2022 | 10:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, approaching a two-month peak, as equity markets climbed and domestic attention shifted to an upcoming speech by a senior Bank of Canada policymaker.

Technology stocks lifted U.S. stock indexes after a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki is due on Friday to speak on households and monetary policy to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates nearly 200 basis points further this year after it hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.1% at 1.2550 to the greenback, or 79.68 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2547 to 1.2586. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2540.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 1.9% at $112.73 a barrel, giving back some of Wednesday's rally.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 9.5 basis points to 2.412%, moving closer to the three-year peak of 2.443% it touched during Wednesday's session.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
