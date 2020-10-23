Log in
C$ pares weekly advance, hindered by 'fragile' investor sentiment

10/23/2020 | 03:09pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects for a U.S. coronavirus relief package, with the loonie giving back some of this week's gain.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3140 to the greenback, or 76.10 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.3109 to 1.3160. For the week, the loonie was up 0.4%.

"The CAD has made modest progress against a generally softer USD this week but the broader (market) backdrop is unsettled," Scotiabank strategists, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

"The broader risk backdrop appears fragile following September's big reversal in stocks and with U.S. equities perhaps vulnerable as U.S. lawmakers dither on fiscal stimulus," the strategists said.

Wall Street's main indexes seesawed as investors fretted over an impasse in Washington on the new coronavirus aid bill, while turning cautious ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.6% lower at $41.77 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, including the euro, after data showed Germany's manufacturing sector expanding at a faster rate.

Canadian manufacturing sales last month most likely rose by 1.5% after falling 2.0% in August, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate. A separate flash estimate showed wholesale sales increasing by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August.

The Bank of Canada is due to update its economic outlook next week.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Friday. The 10-year fell 1.5 basis points to 0.643%, pulling back from an earlier eight-week high at 0.680%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Fergal Smith


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.93725 Delayed Quote.2.65%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.30% 1.71256 Delayed Quote.0.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 79.716 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.33% 0.68853 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.20% 0.87813 Delayed Quote.0.12%
WTI -2.12% 39.681 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
