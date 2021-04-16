Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

C$ posts 3rd straight weekly gain, supported by 'risk-on vibe'

04/16/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors embraced risk and awaited both a federal budget and a Bank of Canada interest rate decision next week.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2501 to the greenback, or 79.99 U.S. cents. It was up 0.2% for the week, adding to modest gains in the prior two weeks.

Buyers of U.S. dollars gave up overnight "as the risk-on vibe continues higher," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. "It's hard to fight the bearish U.S., bullish CAD trend technically and fundamentally."

Wall Street climbed to record highs and the U.S. dollar fell to a 4-week low against a basket of currencies, as investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance.

Still, the loonie stuck within a recent narrow range, with data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showing that speculators have cut their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest since December. "Traders have been hesitant to chase the CAD higher ahead of next week's federal budget release," said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX.

Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to spend big when it presents its first budget in two years on Monday amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of an election expected in coming months.

A Bank of Canada interest rate decision is also due next week, with strategists expecting the central bank to cut bond purchases.

Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.7% in February from January, data from Statistics Canada showed, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.5% lower at $63.13 a barrel.

Canada's 10-year rose 5.2 basis points to 1.537%, having rebounded from a five-week low on Thursday at 1.434%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.56% 0.9666 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.10% 1.73006 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.40% 87.02 Delayed Quote.7.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.07% 0.7358 Delayed Quote.6.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 66.7 Delayed Quote.28.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.74% 0.89289 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
WTI -0.40% 63.078 Delayed Quote.30.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pMaterials Strengthen As Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:43pU.S. markets watchdog revives effort to overhaul board fight votes
RE
04:40pNasa official says moon mission could take place 'as soon as 2024'
RE
04:40pEnergy Drops With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:38pNasa says choosing spacex was in agency's best interest, 'along with budget that was there'
RE
04:35pC$ posts 3rd straight weekly gain, supported by 'risk-on vibe'
RE
04:32pNasa says planning for 'regularly recurring' missions to the moon
RE
04:28pLIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on demand concerns
RE
04:25pPandemic destroyed fewer U.S. businesses than feared, Fed study shows
RE
04:20p'Black Panther' director won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, U.S. data
4Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
5Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ