Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

C$ recoups weekly decline as oil rally offsets job losses

02/05/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back its decline over the week, as higher oil prices offset domestic data showing the economy lost far more jobs than expected in January.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2781 to the greenback, or 78.24 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2780 to 1.2832. For the week, the loonie was nearly unchanged.

Canada shed 212,800 jobs in January, the largest monthly decline since April 2020, missing analyst estimates of a loss of 47,500 jobs, Statistics Canada data showed. Economists said a lot of the weakness was temporary after lockdowns were implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Separate data showed a rise in Canada's exports and a drop in its imports in December, with the country's trade deficit with the world narrowing more than expected to C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion).

Global shares approached record highs while oil, one of Canada's major exports, topped recent milestones, as progress in vaccine distribution and U.S. stimulus hopes prompted bets on further normalization in the global economy.

U.S. crude prices were trading at their highest since last January, up 1.7% at $57.17 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Still, the greenback was headed for its best weekly gain since September, as confidence grew that the U.S. economic recovery will outpace that of its global peers. Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 last month.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 4 basis points at 1.004%. It touched its highest intraday level since last March at 1.018%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.29% 0.97753 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.13% 1.75554 Delayed Quote.0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 82.449 Delayed Quote.1.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.09% 0.70397 Delayed Quote.1.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 59.22 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.14% 0.91935 Delayed Quote.1.09%
WTI 0.24% 56.63 Delayed Quote.15.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aCanada's Ivey PMI shows activity contracting in January
RE
04:27aU.S. jobs report underscores need for Biden recovery plan -adviser
RE
04:27aModerate U.S. job growth in January bolsters case for large stimulus package
RE
04:27aSenate Moves Forward With Biden's $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan -- Update
DJ
04:25aTSX set for best week in three months despite grim jobs data
RE
04:19aCanada posts blowout job loss in January as shutdowns bite
RE
04:18aU.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Up 49K in January -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:15aACI World welcomes airport industry climate action amid COVID-19
PU
04:13aEU sustainable finance rules delayed by gas and biofuel backlash
RE
04:13aPPX MINING : Receives Cease Trade Order
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
4'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
5AGC INC. : AGC : Formulates New Management Policy, Long-term Strategy, and Medium-term Management Plan(PDF 894..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ