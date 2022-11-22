C$ rises as October flash economic estimates show gains

Canadian retail sales fell by 0.5% in September from August, matching estimates, weighed by lower sales at gasoline stations, data from Statistics Canada showed.

However, a flash estimate showed sales rebounding by 1.5% in October. Other flash estimates were also upbeat, with manufacturing sales rising 2% and wholesale trade up 1.3%.

Global shares recovered some of the previous day's losses, drawing comfort from less-hawkish comments on interest-rate hikes by Federal Reserve policymakers, although concern over more COVID infections in China kept gains in check

The safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.5% at $81.21 a barrel

The Canadian dollar advanced 0.4% to 1.34 per greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3386 to 1.3457. On Monday, the currency touched its weakest in 11 days at 1.3495.

Gains for the currency came ahead of a fireside chat with Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers on financial system stability. The central bank is due to publish her prepared remarks at 11:45 a.m. ET (1645 GMT).

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a more deeply inverted curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 2.9 basis points to 3.058%, while it fell 2.3 basis points further below the 2-year rate to a gap of about 88 basis points.

