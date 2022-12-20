Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

C$ rises as investors brace for domestic inflation data

12/20/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as financial markets gyrated following a policy tweak by the Bank of Japan and ahead of domestic inflation data that could guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after the BoJ's move to widen the allowable band for long-term yields around its 0% target boosted the yen and sent yields on Japanese government bonds sharply higher.

The reaction of stock and commodity markets to the BoJ policy shift "has been driving a bunch of volatility in USD-CAD today, but not with much of a clear directional trend," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc. "People want to square up before major event risk."

Canada's consumer price index report for November, due on Wednesday, is expected to show the annual rate of inflation easing to 6.7% in November from 6.9% in October.

Money markets see roughly a 40% chance that the BoC will raise interest rates further at its Jan. 25 policy decision.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3615 to the greenback, or 73.45 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since last Thursday at 1.3581.

Canadian retail sales grew by 1.4% in October from September, close to expectations. Volumes were less robust, posting a flat monthly reading, and a preliminary estimate showed sales falling 0.5% in November.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled unchanged at $75.19 a barrel, with the price capped by the prospect of a major U.S. winter storm.

Canadian yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in JGBs and other core sovereign bond markets.

The 10-year touched its highest since Nov. 30 at 3.020% before dipping to 3.010%, up 11.4 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.65% 0.90883 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -4.37% 87.81 Delayed Quote.9.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.43% 0.6675 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BRENT OIL -0.21% 79.9 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.13% 1.65586 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -3.88% 159.99 Delayed Quote.6.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.21641 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -3.75% 96.611 Delayed Quote.9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.03% 0.68052 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73447 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.13% 1.44563 Delayed Quote.0.89%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -3.90% 139.679 Delayed Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.0619 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -4.11% 1.589497 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012109 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPAN 10Y CASH 58.45% 0.4137 Delayed Quote.252.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 3.87% 0.7034 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.48% 0.86363 Delayed Quote.0.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -4.24% 83.434 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.63435 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.22% 1.36132 Delayed Quote.8.34%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -3.99% 131.521 Delayed Quote.18.69%
WTI 0.29% 76.095 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
Latest news "Economy"
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 8.97% to Settle at $5.3260 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pU.S. hopes to see China defeat current COVID-19 outbreak
RE
03:05pWall Street gains, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
03:05pU.S. business equipment borrowings rise 9% in November - report
RE
03:01pC$ rises as investors brace for domestic inflation data
RE
03:00pFrustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
RE
02:50pU.S. feeling impact of China COVID changes, can 'power through it' -Treasury's Adeyemo says
RE
02:48pPeruvian electoral jury gives provisional OK for late 2023 elections
RE
02:45pFTC deepens probe into Twitter's privacy, security practices- Bloomberg News
RE
02:42pWall Street up, regains ground after four-day sell off
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morning bid: Sayonara, cheap money
2There should not be any 'crash' in French and European economy - ECB's ..
3Yen soars to 4-month peak after surprise BOJ policy tweak
4Futures subdued after BOJ's policy surprise
5Analyst recommendations: Apple, Cigna, Lowe's, Nike, Tesla...

HOT NEWS