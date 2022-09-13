Advanced search
C$ slides after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data

09/13/2022 | 09:46am EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly three weeks, as U.S. inflation data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would continue to tighten aggressively.

Equity markets globally fell and the greenback jumped as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August from July, cementing bets of a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reversed earlier gains, with U.S. crude futures down 0.3% at $87.54 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3083 to the greenback, or 76.44 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest since Aug. 26 at 1.2955.

Meanwhile, bets rose that the Bank of Canada would raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points rather than 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Oct. 26.

The central bank hiked by 75 basis points last week, lifting rates to a 14-year high of 3.25%.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year jumped 10.2 basis points to 3.705%, while the 10-year was up 4.7 basis points at 3.191%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.64% 0.88899 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.30% 1.51298 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.20% 110.021 Delayed Quote.20.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.11% 0.73336 Delayed Quote.2.11%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.14% 1.31323 Delayed Quote.-8.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 93.33 Delayed Quote.18.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.95% 0.79026 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.93% 1.31054 Delayed Quote.3.09%
WTI -0.47% 87.485 Delayed Quote.16.83%
