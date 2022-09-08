C$ steadies ahead of BoC economic progress report

The speech by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers comes one day after the BoC hiked its benchmark interest rate to a 14-year high of 3.25%. Rogers remarks are due to be published by the central bank at 11:25 p.m. ET (1525 GMT).

Wall Street gave back some of its previous day's gains as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the European Central Bank's decision to raise its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 1.3125 to the greenback, or 76.19 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3106 to 1.3159. On Wednesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level in nearly eight weeks at 1.3208.

Still, analysts expect Canada's currency to rebound over the coming year, supported by higher interest rates and solid domestic economic prospects.

The Canadian employment report for August, due on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some of Wednesday's sharp decline. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% at $82.91 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The 10-year rose nearly one basis point to 3.151%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)