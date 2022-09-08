Log in
C$ steadies ahead of BoC economic progress report

09/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as equity markets dipped and investors awaited the delivery of an economic progress report by a senior Bank of Canada official.

The speech by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers comes one day after the BoC hiked its benchmark interest rate to a 14-year high of 3.25%. Rogers remarks are due to be published by the central bank at 11:25 p.m. ET (1525 GMT).

Wall Street gave back some of its previous day's gains as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the European Central Bank's decision to raise its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 1.3125 to the greenback, or 76.19 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3106 to 1.3159. On Wednesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level in nearly eight weeks at 1.3208.

Still, analysts expect Canada's currency to rebound over the coming year, supported by higher interest rates and solid domestic economic prospects.

The Canadian employment report for August, due on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some of Wednesday's sharp decline. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% at $82.91 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The 10-year rose nearly one basis point to 3.151%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.30% 0.88388 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.19% 1.5098 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.17% 109.523 Delayed Quote.19.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.61% 0.73907 Delayed Quote.3.72%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.25% 1.30912 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.74% 89.24 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.28% 0.79367 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.13% 1.31496 Delayed Quote.4.13%
WTI 2.04% 83.58 Delayed Quote.8.87%
