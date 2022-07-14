C$ tumbles as market mulls Fed 100 bp rate hike prospects

Equities globally and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies after the latest red-hot U.S. inflation reading increased investor fears about Fed rate hikes and a possible recession.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.7% at $92.72 a barrel, extending recent declines. [O/R]

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate by a full percentage point to 2.5%, its biggest hike in 24 years, as it stepped up its battle against soaring price pressures.

"Risk aversion is dragging the CAD lower after the BoC's bold move yesterday," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note, adding that speculation the Fed could hike by 100 basis points is driving "risk-off trading."

The Canadian dollar was trading 1.6% lower at 1.3180 to the greenback, or 75.87 U.S. cents, giving back the previous day's modest gain and on track for its biggest decline since April 2020.

The currency's loss was the heaviest among G10 currencies, while it touched its weakest since November 2020 at 1.3195.

Canadian factory sales fell by 2.0% in May from April, matching estimates, on lower sales in motor vehicles, as well as primary metals, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a more deeply inverted curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year rose 9.5 basis points to 3.400%, while the 10-year was up 1.8 basis points at 3.173%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams)

