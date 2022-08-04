Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

C$ underperforms G10 peers as oil suffers 'brutal' selloff

08/04/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a drop in oil prices offset data showing that Canada's trade surplus widened in June.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2850 to the greenback, or 77.82 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.2819 to 1.2876. It was the only G10 currency to lose ground against the U.S. dollar.

"The Canadian dollar is coming under pressure as a brutal wave of selling grips crude markets," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

"With (crude) inventories surging as the summer driving season draws to a close, investors are betting prices could come down further in the months ahead."

U.S. crude oil futures settled down 2.3% at $88.54 a barrel, the lowest level since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canada's trade surplus widened to C$5.1 billion ($4.0 billion) in June, beating analyst expectations, as exports rose 2%.

Canada's employment report for July, due on Friday, could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Analysts expect the loonie to rally over the coming year, betting the threat of recession will ease as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada likely wind down rate-hike cycles in 2023, a Reuters poll showed.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a more deeply inverted curve. The 10-year was down 5 basis points at 2.669%, while it fell 4.7 basis points further below the 2-year to a gap of 51.2 basis points.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Frances Kerry)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.54% 0.89656 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.29% 1.56464 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.83% 103.317 Delayed Quote.13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.68% 0.74271 Delayed Quote.3.05%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.91% 1.31714 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.36% 93.86 Delayed Quote.28.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.64% 0.81066 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.34% 485.2569 Real-time Quote.20.54%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.03% 1.28578 Delayed Quote.2.01%
WTI -2.98% 88.314 Delayed Quote.24.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49pExplosion, multiple fatalities reported in Nebraska - state patrol
RE
08:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.959% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:45p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.674% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:45p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.035% -- Data Talk
DJ
08:33pU.S. govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
RE
08:30pLufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks -…
RE
08:30pMastercard Says Co Is Directing Financial Institutions To Suspend Acceptance Of Its Products At TrafficJunky - Statement
RE
08:30pMastercard says co is directing financial institutions to suspen…
RE
08:23pItaly unveils new $17.4 billion package against inflation
RE
08:22pU.S. Senate to take up $430 billion drug, energy bill in rare Saturday session-Schumer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING's 2Q Net Profit Fell, But Beat Market Views Significantly -- Update
2Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession ..
3Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global d..
4Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders
5Exclusive: Italy, Intel close to $5 billion deal for chip factory - sou..

HOT NEWS