Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C2M Beta Announces Winter 2021 Cohort

02/10/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accelerator program introduces five new companies

Blackfoot Communications, sponsor of the C2M Beta technology accelerator, announced the Winter 2021 cohort of companies participating in its 12-week intensive program. Blackfoot conceived the program to accelerate innovation and empower promising, early-stage Montana and Idaho startups to drive impact and value in the Rocky Mountain region.

C2M Beta adopts a startup studio-based approach designed to nurture good ideas into fundable ventures through its mentor-guided and structured innovation process. Mentors and industry experts coach founders through each stage of the venture-building process using the methodology and curriculum of guided learning modules curated from Silicon Valley’s best accelerator programs.

Hosted by seasoned entrepreneurs Stefanie Sample — CEO of The Insight Studio — and longtime Microsoft product executive Dave Danford, the program guides founders through the steps necessary to validate their ideas, prototype solutions, harness customer feedback, and prepare for discussions with seed round investors. The program’s cohort-design allows founders to interact with peers, experts, and investors to refine concepts and create viable companies.

C2M Beta recruited mentors and experts from Boise, Missoula, the University of Montana Blackstone Launchpad, New York, Portland and Seattle to help participating entrepreneurs. The C2M Beta accelerator utilizes an “equity-free and no fees” approach to provide early-stage companies with valuable access to program resources without the cost barrier that might otherwise prevent their participation.

In addition to the program, The Insight Studio will sponsor a startup community with weekly meetings and workshops for cohort founders to connect, learn, and collaborate among themselves and alongside seasoned founders and advisors from throughout Montana and other technology centers. C2M Beta is a member of the GAN and GSSN global startup and startup studio networks that provide the program access to hundreds of similar programs, mentors, and advisors.

The five cohorts were selected based on the prioritized criteria that they: (1) be led by female founders, (2) offer disruptive technology experiences, (3) impact the Montana and Idaho region.

Winter 2021 Cohort Members

ShopDot

ShopDot’s technology platform integrates with any front-end ecommerce platform and creates an ecosystem between brands and retailers to support end-to-end product and content distribution. ShopDot will enable small-to-medium-sized retailers to effectively compete with marketplaces like Amazon and to offer an enriched experience for their customers through omnichannel capabilities and personalized, data-driven engagements to deliver the right product at the right time.

  • Founder: Michelle Huie
  • Location: Missoula, MT

Svvarga, Inc.

Svvarga, Inc. is a technology company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and co-founded by siblings Ryan Rebo and Sharayah Clancy. Svvarga has built its flagship product Rubrikk, an AI-powered, cloud-native platform that transforms unstructured information from images and documents into clean, ready-to-use data.

Check This Out

Check This Out enables restaurants and other retail businesses to accelerate and amplify their word-of-mouth marketing and business growth through a text-based, incentive-driven, and highly trackable SaaS platform. They believe all good ideas and services should thrive and work hard to help customers achieve success through grit in integrity, custom attention in customer service, and the unity of purpose and working together in their customers’ community.

  • Founder: Nicholas Wickes
  • Location: Bozeman, MT

Inspired Classroom

Inspired Classroom builds bridges to connect learners to real-world experiences regardless of geographic isolation or opportunity. The company empowers individuals and organizations who have rich educational content to mentor learners. Inspired Classroom uses proprietary mentor-based, scenario-driven software supported by masterclasses to elevate teaching and learning.

406 Bovine

Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, 406 Bovine is revolutionizing the cattle industry by creating the most advanced cattle facial recognition software in the market today. This technology improves overall production and efficiency across cattle operations and increases food safety by offering reliable worldwide tracking and traceability.

  • Founder: Bryan Elliott
  • Location: Laurel, MT & Berlin, Germany

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:59aNIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES : Provides Operational Update and announces Proposed Financing
AQ
07:58aFacebook building Clubhouse-like audio chat product - New York Times
RE
07:58aWorld stocks index edges higher, while U.S. bond yields fall on data
RE
07:58aAVTEX : and CU NextGen Announce Partnership
BU
07:58aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CHCP 2021-FL1
BU
07:57aFortune 50 Executive and Documentary Film Executive Producer D. John Jackson to Release Insightful New Book to Encourage Young Black Men and Boys
GL
07:56aASTRAZENECA : WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
AQ
07:56aDOMO : Why Domopalooza 2021 Could Help Shape the Future of BI
PU
07:56aNIBC N : nominates Joop Wijn as member of the Supervisory Board
PU
07:54aDOD'S CYBER POSTURE : A Focus on Automation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ