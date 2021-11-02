C3 Complete Announces Immediate Availability of Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

Adds Geo-Redundant Voice Communications to Rapidly Growing Collaboration Platform

C3 Complete today announced the general availability of its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Service, thus bringing its fully featured, geo-redundant voice services to the popular business collaboration platform.

Due in large part to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft Teams has witnessed meteoric growth over the last 18 months. Microsoft reports that Teams usage has increased from approximately 32 million daily active users in March of 2020 to more than 250 million daily active users as of July of 2021. With features such as instant messaging, file sharing, and online meetings, Microsoft Teams quickly became a natural solution for many work-at-home challenges. With this announcement, C3 Complete can now seamlessly integrate its acclaimed Hosted PBX, Unified Communications, and Contact Center solutions with the Microsoft Teams platform.

“This now marks our second major voice and collaboration integration this year, having already demonstrated success with another popular collaboration platform,” said C3 Complete CEO Rick Mancinelli. “Our channel partners and clients asked for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, and we are proud to announce today that we have delivered.”

C3’s new Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service is built atop its battle-tested Cisco BroadWorks communications platform which features best-of-breed hardware, networking, and Microsoft-certified Session Border Controllers. The service is available nationwide via redundant switch nodes in Miami and Las Vegas, and future expansion plans are underway.

C3 will be demonstrating this exciting new solution in Booth 958 at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo. The conference runs from November 1st through the 4th at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

About C3

C3 is an award-winning technology consultancy headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. Since 2009, we’ve delivered in-house, relationship-focused, outcome-driven solutions to hundreds of happy clients nationwide. C3 currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure that provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Virtual Desktops, Backup, and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state-of-the-art Cisco BroadWorks powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on VMware’s industry leading technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for connectivity and has a broad portfolio of technology related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7. Additional information about C3 is available online at https://c3-complete.com or by calling 561-939-4000.

