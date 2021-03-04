Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C3.ai : Digital Transformation Institute Announces Shell as New Industry Partner

03/04/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute (DTI) today announced that global energy company Shell is the newest industry partner to join the consortium of universities, national laboratories, and companies that make up the Institute. Shell’s Chief Scientist - Computation and Data Science Detlef Hohl will represent the company in the consortium.

The DTI Industry Partner Program enables leading companies from around the world to engage with DTI researchers and activities and to contribute data sets that will be available for research after anonymization. Industry partners also are encouraged to engage with Institute researchers and collaborate on research projects as well as participate in DTI conferences.

DTI recently released its second call for proposals to fund advanced research projects focused on applying digital transformation and AI to address energy and climate security.

“Shell has established clear leadership in new energy, having laid out its ‘Powering Progress’ commitment to accelerate the transition of Shell’s businesses to net zero emissions,” said Tom Siebel, C3 AI founder and CEO. “Shell will be an important partner as DTI accelerates its clean energy and climate initiatives.”

“At Shell, we have a long history in the area of Data Science. AI has made phenomenal progress in the past decade and will undoubtedly be one of the driving forces behind enabling the transition to a lower-carbon world, but we recognise that we cannot solve these issues on our own,” said Detlef Hohl. “We believe that partnerships between industry, technology companies, and academia are vital to accelerating the impact that AI can have in the energy sector. We are pleased to become a part of the renowned C3DTI and to play our part in accelerating the benefits of artificial intelligence across business, government, and society.”

“We welcome Shell to the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute and look forward to working together to apply digital transformation science to advance its innovative and ambitious energy transition goals,” said S. Shankar Sastry, C3.ai DTI co-director and the Thomas M. Siebel Professor in Computer Science at UC Berkeley.

“Shell and Microsoft are committed to working closely together to achieve a net-zero emissions future,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. “Shell will be an impactful new leader in the C3.ai DTI energy and climate initiatives.”

About C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute

Established in March 2020 by C3 AI, Microsoft, and leading universities, the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute is a research consortium dedicated to accelerating the benefits of artificial intelligence for business, government, and society. The Institute engages the world’s leading scientists to conduct research and train practitioners in the new Science of Digital Transformation, which operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, internet of things, big data analytics, organizational behavior, public policy, and ethics.

The ten C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute consortium member universities and laboratories are: University of California, Berkeley, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Carnegie Mellon University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, National Center for Supercomputing Applications at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Princeton University, Stanford University, and University of Chicago. Additional industry partners include AstraZeneca and Baker Hughes.

To support the Institute, C3 AI is providing the Institute $57,250,000 in cash contributions over the first five years of operation. C3 AI and Microsoft will contribute an additional $310 million of in-kind support, including use of the C3 AI® Suite and Microsoft Azure computing, storage, and technical resources to support C3.ai DTI research.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pWEBINAR : Demystifying the Fintech Enablement Ecosystem
BU
02:18pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pION BEAM APPLICATIONS  : Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares
AQ
02:15pCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELETRICA PAULISTA S A  : ISA CTEEP included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)
PU
02:15pLSI Industries to Attend the 33rd Annual Roth Conference
GL
02:14pNETFLIX  : 'The Woman in the Window,' starring Amy Adams, coming to Netflix in May
AQ
02:14pBLUE MOON ZINC  : TSX Venture Exchange, Blue Moon, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
02:13pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Announces Successful Launch of Fully Automated Equipment Health Monitoring and Control
BU
02:12pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Health Canada 'days away' from decision on Johnson and Johnson vaccine
AQ
02:12pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ