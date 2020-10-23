CA Legislators to Urge Voters ‘Yes on 21!' on GOTV Zoom Call on Rent Control Measure

VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE – Zoom

Friday, October 23rd - 2:30 p.m. PT

Elected officials from across California who support Prop 21 will join housing justice advocates in a ‘Get Out the Vote!’ Zoom press call to talk about the November ballot measure which will allow cities to enact or expand rent control policies that limit rent increases which would help keep families in their homes

Elected officials from across California, housing justice advocates and champions of Proposition 21, the November state ballot initiative that will allow cities to enact or expand rent control policies that limit rent increases, will host a ‘Get Out the Vote!’ Zoom press conference TOMORROW, Friday, October 23 at 2:30 pm PT.

WHAT: PROP 21 GOTV Rally (Get Out the Vote) WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2020 2:30 pm (PT) ZOOM Call Link for Attendees: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81397908044?pwd=aGZIbUNFbk5mQ3A5cG85cDkvR3N5QT09 WHO: Speakers include: Hon. Kevin de León , Former Senate President and L.A. City Council Member (District 14)

, Former Senate President and L.A. City Council Member (District 14) Hon. Maria Elena Durazo , CA State Senator

, CA State Senator Hon. Ben Allen , CA State Senator

, CA State Senator Hon. Rob Bonta , CA Assembly Member

, CA Assembly Member Hon. Wendy Carrillo , CA Assembly Member

, CA Assembly Member Hon. Miguel Santiago , CA Assembly Member

, CA Assembly Member Hon. Dan Kalb , Oakland City Council Member (District 1) and candidate for California's 15th State Assembly

, Oakland City Council Member (District 1) and candidate for California's 15th State Assembly Hon. Lindsey Horvath , Mayor of West Hollywood

, Mayor of West Hollywood Hon. Sue Himmelrich , Santa Monica City Council Member

, Santa Monica City Council Member Hon. Mike Bonin , L.A. City Council Member

, L.A. City Council Member Hon. David Ryu, L.A. City Council Member

Proposition 21

When passed, Proposition 21 will remove current state law restrictions, giving cities and counties the power to implement and expand rent control policies that limit how much rents can increase each year. It would allow local communities to:

Expand rent control to more buildings while exempting newly constructed buildings.

Exempt single-family homeowners who own up to two homes.

Allow limits on rent increases when a new renter moves in.

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and the leading sponsor of Proposition 21.

Proposition 21 is sponsored by Homeowners & Tenants United, with significant funding by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. To learn more, visit www.yeson21ca.org and www.housinghumanright.org.

