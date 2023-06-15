(Alliance News) - CAB Payment Holdings Ltd on Thursday confirmed that it intends to proceed with its initial public offering on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

CAB is a London-based business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange provider, specialising in emerging markets. The company noted that it covers over 150 countries.

The firm said the IPO is expected to occur in July this year.

Chair Ann Cairns said: "Following significant interest in CAB Payments, the board is delighted to confirm the management team's intention to float on the London Stock Exchange via a premium listing.

"Bringing CAB Payments to the public market underscores our confidence in the business and its value generation potential, as well as our confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses, and cements CAB Payments as a preferred payments and [foreign exchange] partner for blue-chip companies transacting in emerging markets."

